Trump’s tariff retreat sparks fears of accelerating BRICS dominance

Financial expert Andy Schectman warns that President Trump’s decision to roll back tariffs on China has inadvertently accelerated the BRICS alliance’s push for a dollar-independent financial system. With China and Russia refusing to capitulate to U.S. economic pressure, Schectman highlights how BRICS nations are rapidly expanding alternative trade settlement systems, including gold-backed transactions and digital payment networks. The move could signal a seismic shift in global economic power away from the West.

A Strategic Misstep?

In a recent interview on Brighteon.com, Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, dissected the ramifications of the Trump administration’s abrupt reversal of tariffs on Chinese imports. Initially imposed to revive U.S. manufacturing, the tariffs—peaking at 145%—were slashed to 30% (10% base + 20% fentanyl penalty) after China refused to yield. Schectman argued that this retreat exposed a critical vulnerability: the U.S. can no longer unilaterally dictate terms to a world increasingly resistant to dollar hegemony.

"The West is committing economic suicide by weaponizing the dollar," Schectman told host Mike Adams. "China and Russia aren’t capitulating—they’re accelerating their exit from the dollar system."

BRICS’ Countermove: Gold and Digital Settlements

Schectman revealed startling developments within BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and allied nations:

Digital Yuan Expansion: China’s "Bridge" system—a digital RMB cross-border settlement network—now connects 10 Asian and 6 Middle Eastern nations, covering 38% of global trade. Transactions clear in 7 seconds (vs. Swift’s 3–5 days) at 98% lower fees, free from U.S. sanctions.

Gold-Backed Trade: Russia’s Sergei Lavrov announced BRICS will settle trade imbalances in gold, with China opening vaults in Saudi Arabia to facilitate yuan-gold conversions.

Global Recruitment: Over 40 countries have applied to join BRICS, while alliances like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (representing 70% of global population) integrate with the bloc.

"This isn’t just about BRICS—it’s about 90% of the world’s population pivoting away from the dollar," Schectman warned. "The U.S. is pushing them into a system where gold, not Treasuries, backs trade."

The Dollar’s Death Spiral

The tariff rollback coincided with alarming dollar-dumping trends:

Reuters confirmed Asian central banks are abandoning Treasury reinvestment, ending a decades-long cycle of recycling trade surpluses into U.S. debt.

The Federal Reserve quietly bought $40–50 billion in Treasuries to prop up demand, signaling waning global confidence.

Gold’s surge (up 40% in 2023) and record COMEX deliveries (21.5 tons in April) suggest institutional flight to hard assets.

"The petrodollar is dying," Schectman said. "When Saudi Arabia accepts yuan for oil and Russia demands gold, the game is over."

Silver’s Looming Storm

While gold dominates headlines, Schectman flagged silver as the "asymmetrical trade of a generation":

COMEX saw record silver deliveries (13,581 contracts in May), with banks rapidly covering shorts.

Industrial demand (e.g., semiconductors, weapons) and BRICS’ commodity control could trigger a supply crunch. "Silver is suppressed because the West needs it to wage war," he noted. "When that fails, prices will detonate."

Trump’s Dilemma: Debt or Default?

With the U.S. debt ceiling set to rise by $4 trillion and tariff revenues evaporating, Schectman dismissed Trump’s tax-cut promises as fantasy: "The math doesn’t work. The Fed will print, hyperinflation will follow, and BRICS will feast on the carcass of the dollar."

The Bottom Line

Schectman’s advice? Dump dollars, hoard gold/silver, and prepare for a multipolar world. "The U.S. is losing the financial war it doesn’t realize it’s fighting."

As Adams concluded: "The biggest risk isn’t volatility—it’s sitting in dollars while the system collapses."

