Zach Vorhies: Google Whistleblower Predicts the Decline of Google's Influence
Zach Vorhies: Google Whistleblower Predicts the Decline of Google's Influence

Mike Adams
Mar 06, 2025
Transcript

In an exclusive interview on Decentralized TV, Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, author of "Google Leaks," predicts that the tech giant's influence is waning. Vorhies asserts that the company's role in political censorship and misinformation is under increasing public and governmental scrutiny. He suggests that the rise of decentralized and AI-driven technologies could render Google's current business model obsolete, leading to a potential breakup of the company.

The New Sheriff in Town: The Trump Administration and Big Tech

With the Trump administration in power, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other agencies are gearing up to investigate censorship by big tech companies. According to Vorhies, the new administration, referred to as "the new sheriff in town," is poised to address many of the abuses he exposed at Google. He highlights that Google's involvement in militarized propaganda, funded by intelligence assets like the FBI, and the presence of unknown Chinese sleeper agents, are now under intense scrutiny. Vorhies believes that a lot of the censorship, particularly related to election misinformation, will be rolled back. However, he notes that issues like vaccine censorship, which he believes are driven by big pharma's influence, may take longer to change.

The Future of Search and the Obsolescence of Google

Vorhies argues that the future of search engines is threatened by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized technologies. He points out that with AI, users can receive direct and precise answers to their queries, making traditional search engines like Google less relevant. For instance, AI models like DeepSeek can perform complex calculations and provide specific answers, which no search engine can currently match. This shift towards AI-driven cognition could significantly diminish the need for cloud-based search engines, especially as these AI models become more accessible and cost-effective.

The Looming Breakup of Google

Vorhies suggests that Google's influence is on the decline, and the company may face a breakup similar to historical monopolies like Standard Oil. He notes that Google has already reorganized its structure, placing all its intellectual assets under Alphabet Inc., making it easier to divest specific entities if required. Vorhies predicts that as Google's core business model becomes obsolete, the company will be targeted by regulatory actions, leading to its fragmentation. He believes that the government will use this opportunity to claim credit for dismantling Google, while the underlying obsolescence was inevitable.

Conclusion: A New Era of Decentralization

The interview with Zach Vorhies on Decentralized TV underscores the significant changes on the horizon for big tech, particularly Google. The combination of increased scrutiny, the rise of decentralized technologies, and the transformative potential of AI is set to reshape the digital landscape. As Google's influence wanes, the era of decentralized and AI-driven solutions promises a new paradigm in information access and digital freedom.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com

