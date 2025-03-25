In a shocking turn of events, 23andMe, once a poster child for personalized health, now faces bankruptcy as it imperils the genetic privacy of millions. As Mike Adams, journalist and founder of The Health Ranger, warned, the company’s data sale practices expose clients to grave risks, including insurance discrimination, biased law enforcement, and long-term privacy breaches that extend multigenerationally. With 23andMe’s data being sold to pharmaceutical firms, insurers, and even entities tied to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, it becomes clear that trust in genetic testing services constitutes a grave miscalculation for consumers.

Genetic Mirco-Mining: How Your Shopping Habits and Health Data Collude Against You

One of the most insidious threats outlined by Adams is the merging of genetic data with customers' grocery purchases. Through an algorithmic web, grocery tracking systems can exploit your purchasing habits in conjunction with genetic profiles to dictate premiums on health insurance or expose vulnerabilities in dietary habits. Adams cites a case involving O’Keefe Media Group’s undercover video, which revealed 23andMe sharing with outside parties, including foreign pharmaceuticals, using clauses within their contracts. This collusion marks a critical warning to the public “about the true, manipulative nature of genetic testing,” Adams asserts. “23andMe’s very existence serves as a biohack on the unsuspecting.”

Genes as Evidence: The Weaponization of DNA by Law Enforcement and Governments

Adams underscores the chilling prospect of genetic data being weaponized against customers, with law enforcement potentially identifying individuals as suspects in crimes based on partial genetic matches. "When you give 23andMe your saliva, you’re essentially waving your Fourth Amendment rights," he cautions. Even a slight genetic match could lead to investigations, house searches, and privacy violations. Adams elaborates that these dynamics have already magnified through instances like the Gatica movie, an early indicator of how preemptive misstep with genomic data can lead to unjustifiable arrests or detention.

The Multi-Generational Impact: Passing Down Privacy Violations

The most haunting revelation lies in the impact on future generations. A predisposition to a genetic condition can engulf family lines, not just genetically, but through financial, social, and legal ramifications. Adams underscores that companies like 23andMe can exploit inherited traits for financial gain, even if they never intend to provide actionable health insights. "You’re not just exposing yourself; you’re exposing your children and grandchildren to potential harm," Adams warns. "And once your data is sold, there’s no going back."

Conclusion: Call to Action

In a broader message, Adams advocates for personal responsibility in safeguarding health and genetic information. "We must take a page from the book of Michael Morrell's Japanese elders," he advises, referencing a wartime scenario where those elders traded entire homes for food. "The real wealth isn't in gold; it is in food sovereignty." By decentralizing food production and rejecting dependence on centralized, often compromised, systems, individuals can assert control over their health and privacy. Adams concludes his warning with an urgent call: "Don't trust companies that manipulate your genetic data for profit. Instead, invest in the power of self-sufficiency.”

