In a provocative broadcast that has sent shockwaves through religious circles, Mike Adams unveiled AI-generated imagery reinterpreting the Book of Revelation’s apocalyptic prophecies—not as divine interventions by angels, but as catastrophic comet impacts. Adams argues that mainstream Christianity has misled followers by ignoring literal descriptions of "flaming mountains" and "stars falling from heaven," accusing pastors of perpetuating myths.

"The Seven Trumpets Are Impact Events"

Adams, known for his fringe scientific and conspiratorial commentary, spent months analyzing Revelation’s text before feeding its passages into AI image generators. The results, he claims, are undeniable:

First Trumpet: A comet strikes Earth, burning a third of forests (Revelation 8:7).

Second Trumpet: A "great mountain burning with fire" plunges into the sea, turning water to blood (Revelation 8:8–9).

Third Trumpet: A "star called Wormwood" poisons freshwater sources (Revelation 8:10–11).

"These aren’t metaphors," Adams insists. "John of Patmos described cosmic collisions with terrifying accuracy—2,000 years before modern astronomy."

"Christians Can’t See the Words in Front of Them"

Adams lambasted what he calls "indoctrinated" believers who cling to traditional angelic interpretations. He cited Revelation 19’s infamous "white horse" rider—often associated with Christ’s return—as a prime example:

"The rider isn’t Jesus. The passage calls him ‘the Word of God’ and says he kills everyone so birds can feast on their flesh. Does that sound like Jesus to you?"

He challenged listeners to search for the word "rapture" in the Bible, offering $5,000 to anyone who could find it (spoiler: it’s absent).

His critique extends to clergy: "Pastors don’t read Scripture carefully. They recycle myths drilled into them since childhood."

A Call to "Break the Spells"

Adams framed his analysis as a liberation from dogma, comparing religious indoctrination to modern "cults" like transgender activism or vaccine advocacy. "Question everything—even if it hurts," he urged, drawing parallels between "fake Christians" and "libtard parents" pushing gender transitions.

Yet his theory isn’t entirely new. Scholars like Jeffrey Goodman (The Comets of God) have linked biblical prophecies to cosmic disasters, while skeptics argue Revelation’s vivid imagery reflects ancient astrological beliefs or even hallucinogenic visions.

AI as a Truth-Teller?

The AI renderings—depicting fiery celestial bodies ravaging Earth—struck Adams as eerily consistent with 17th-century comet illustrations. "AI hasn’t been to Sunday school," he quipped. "It just shows what the text actually says."

Whether his interpretation gains traction remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Adams has reignited debates about literalism, tradition, and the role of technology in theology. As comet theories collide with angelic lore, believers and skeptics alike are left to ask—what if the apocalypse was never divine, but astronomical?

