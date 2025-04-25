All Our Dreams Come True - music video by Mike Adams (Amethios)

ALL OUR DREAMS COME TRUE

lyrics

[chorus]

If we could comply our way to freedom

Then we could bomb our way to peace

We could print our way to riches

Give away everything for free

If we could tax our way to liberty

And lie our way to truth

Then tyrants in big government

Would make all our dreams come true

[verse]

A farmer in Montana forced to cull his chicken flocks

A team of federal agents wielding rifles shields and Glocks

A restaurant owner in deep South Dakota told to shut it down

It seems that government inspectors didn't like who he elected down town

A cafe serving breakfast in Austin Texas was raided by the FDA

They didn't like the owner serving raw milk or farm fresh chicken eggs (chicken eggs)

A single mom in Memphis has been relentless schooling her autistic son

But the medical state tried to take him away and now she's on the run

[pre-chorus]

It's time that we denied

Those old repeated lies

[chorus]

If we could comply our way to freedom

Then we could bomb our way to peace

We could print our way to riches

Give away everything for free

If we could tax our way to liberty

And lie our way to truth

Then tyrants in big government

Would make all our dreams come true

All our dreams come true

[verse]

A gym in Arizona with a patriotic owner refused to comply

With the lockdowns, so they knocked down his door and arrested the guy

A disabled homeowner an American voter was handed a steep fine

She tried to grow tomatoes on her patios, so the city shredded her vines

A hospital worker and a proud New Yorker lost her job today

She didn't want the jab so they said they had, to take her license away

An Oregon rancher was arrested for capturing water falling from the sky

They threw him in jail for a water crime, and let his CROPS RUN DRY!

[Bridge]

We can't sin our way to spiritual salvation

We can't cheat our way to a democratic nation

Things of value must be earned,

I pray this lesson can be learned

Let freedom bless our future generations

[finale chorus]

We can't comply our way to freedom

We can't bomb our way to peace

We can't print our way to riches

Because freedom isn't free

We can't tax our way to liberty

Can't lie our way to truth

It's time to slash big government

To make all our dreams come true

Shutting down big government

Can make all our dreams come true

Comin' true

All our dreams come true

Paring down big government

Can make all our dreams come true