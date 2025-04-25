All Our Dreams Come True - music video by Mike Adams (Amethios)

ALL OUR DREAMS COME TRUE
lyrics
[chorus]
If we could comply our way to freedom
Then we could bomb our way to peace
We could print our way to riches
Give away everything for free
If we could tax our way to liberty
And lie our way to truth
Then tyrants in big government
Would make all our dreams come true
[verse]
A farmer in Montana forced to cull his chicken flocks
A team of federal agents wielding rifles shields and Glocks
A restaurant owner in deep South Dakota told to shut it down
It seems that government inspectors didn't like who he elected down town
A cafe serving breakfast in Austin Texas was raided by the FDA
They didn't like the owner serving raw milk or farm fresh chicken eggs (chicken eggs)
A single mom in Memphis has been relentless schooling her autistic son
But the medical state tried to take him away and now she's on the run
[pre-chorus]
It's time that we denied
Those old repeated lies
[chorus]
If we could comply our way to freedom
Then we could bomb our way to peace
We could print our way to riches
Give away everything for free
If we could tax our way to liberty
And lie our way to truth
Then tyrants in big government
Would make all our dreams come true
All our dreams come true
[verse]
A gym in Arizona with a patriotic owner refused to comply
With the lockdowns, so they knocked down his door and arrested the guy
A disabled homeowner an American voter was handed a steep fine
She tried to grow tomatoes on her patios, so the city shredded her vines
A hospital worker and a proud New Yorker lost her job today
She didn't want the jab so they said they had, to take her license away
An Oregon rancher was arrested for capturing water falling from the sky
They threw him in jail for a water crime, and let his CROPS RUN DRY!
[Bridge]
We can't sin our way to spiritual salvation
We can't cheat our way to a democratic nation
Things of value must be earned,
I pray this lesson can be learned
Let freedom bless our future generations
[finale chorus]
We can't comply our way to freedom
We can't bomb our way to peace
We can't print our way to riches
Because freedom isn't free
We can't tax our way to liberty
Can't lie our way to truth
It's time to slash big government
To make all our dreams come true
Shutting down big government
Can make all our dreams come true
Comin' true
All our dreams come true
Paring down big government
Can make all our dreams come true
Share this post