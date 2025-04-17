Backyard farming surges as Americans prepare for economic collapse and food scarcity

As grocery prices soar and supply chains falter, a quiet revolution is taking root in backyards across America. Families are turning to small-scale farming to secure their food supply, driven by fears of economic instability and looming food shortages. Leading this movement is Marjory Wildcraft, a homesteading expert whose new docu-series, Wartime Homefront Essential Skills, teaches families how to grow half their food—even in small spaces and with minimal effort.

The urgency is palpable. Hatcheries report being sold out of chicks until October, and grocery bills continue to climb. What was once considered a fringe hobby is now a survival strategy for many.

The Perfect Storm: Economic Collapse and Food Disruptions

In a recent interview with Mike Adams on Brighteon.com, Wildcraft warned that the U.S. is already in an undeclared economic war.

"The first strategy in war is to destroy the food supply," she said. "And they're doing that very effectively."

Adams echoed her concerns, pointing to China’s retaliatory tariffs, which threaten to disrupt imports of coffee (99% imported), seafood (85%), and fresh produce (59%). Meanwhile, farmers face financial ruin as China cancels soybean orders, forcing farmland out of production.

Wildcraft, a former electrical engineer and real estate investor, understands financial systems—and their fragility. She cited Weimar Germany’s hyperinflation, where the price of eggs skyrocketed from three marks to a billion in less than a year.

"We’re very, very close to the end," she warned. "The dollar won’t die—it’ll just become absolutely worthless."

The Solution: Grow Your Own Food—Fast

Wildcraft’s docu-series, streaming for free at BrightU.com, focuses on practical, low-effort methods for beginners, including:

Backyard Chickens – A small flock can provide eggs within weeks, but hatcheries are already overwhelmed. Wildcraft advises checking Craigslist for mature hens.

Raised Bed Gardens – Using cinder blocks for easy maintenance, even those with limited mobility can grow vegetables in as little as three parking spaces.

Foraging – Acorns, wild greens, and other overlooked foods can supplement diets immediately.

"You don’t have time for trial and error," Wildcraft emphasized. "This is about survival now."

Preserving Food—Before It’s Too Late

With supply chains in flux, Wildcraft urges families to stock up on mason jars and learn food preservation. Fermenting, canning, and drying can extend harvests for months—or even years.

"If you’re buying produce at the store, wash it with chlorine dioxide to remove pesticides," Adams added, referencing his own lab tests showing a 73% reduction in glyphosate.

The Bigger Picture: A Return to Self-Sufficiency

Beyond food, Wildcraft’s series covers medicinal herbs, community-building, and even rabbit husbandry for protein. Her message is clear: dependence on collapsing systems is a recipe for disaster.

"Your ancestors all had kitchen gardens," she said. "This isn’t radical—it’s common sense."

As economic tremors grow louder, backyard farming may soon be the only safety net left.

How to Watch: Wartime Homefront Essential Skills streams free starting April 26 at BrightU.com. Paid options include downloadable videos and bonus materials like 50 Free Fertilizers and The Grow System handbook.

Final Thought: In a world of digital dollars and fake food, the most radical act might just be planting a seed.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com