Breakaway civilization initiates counter-coup: Trump and Musk at the helm

In a startling development that could reshape global power dynamics, a covert group known as the "breakaway civilization," led by Elon Musk and Donald Trump, is reportedly orchestrating a significant counter-coup against established systems of government, finance, and healthcare. This dramatic move, detailed in a recent broadcast by Mike Adams on Brighton Broadcast News, aims to dismantle the existing structures and replace them with a new, decentralized order. The efforts include a shift from fiat currency to commodities-backed systems, with gold and silver leading the way. This radical response to perceived corruption and inefficiency in current systems also involves plans to democratize advanced technologies like AI and energy.

New Financial Order: From Fiat to Commodities

The breakaway civilization's primary goal is to shift the Western financial system from fiat currency to commodities-backed currencies. According to Adams, this global reset will see money transitioning into commodities, with gold and silver taking the lead. The transition is driven by the need for a more stable and trustworthy monetary system, as fiat currencies have lost their intrinsic value and have been subject to manipulation.

The Gold Rush and Commodity Economy

The rush on gold and silver is not just a sign of financial instability but a strategic move by the breakaway civilization to back currencies with tangible assets. This shift is seen as a countermeasure against the devaluation of fiat currencies and the massive debt loads carried by many nations. By anchoring the new monetary system to commodities, the group aims to restore trust and stability in the global economy.

The counter-coup extends beyond the financial sector, with significant political and regulatory changes on the horizon. Trump is reportedly planning to cancel the IRS and federal income taxes, while states like Florida are considering the elimination of property taxes. These moves raise critical questions about how governments will fund themselves in the new system.

Decentralization and Democratization

The breakaway civilization envisions a decentralized and democratized world where advanced technologies, particularly AI and energy, are accessible to a broader population. This includes the development and rollout of cold and hot fusion technologies, which could provide nearly unlimited, clean energy. The goal is to break the monopoly of centralized power and empower individuals and communities.

Global Power Dynamics and Strategic Alliances

The counter-coup also involves significant geopolitical maneuvers. Trump and the breakaway civilization are reportedly working with Russia to seize control of mineral-rich regions in Eastern Ukraine, which are vital for modern technology and energy production. This strategic alliance is seen as a way to ensure the United States has access to essential resources, especially in light of potential Chinese restrictions on rare earth mineral exports.

The Deal with Russia

Adams suggests that Trump is leveraging the United States' gold reserves to pressure Western Europe into unfreezing Russian funds held in European banks. This move would allow Russia to normalize trade with the United States, providing the minerals needed for the new economic and technological order. The deal also includes the forced surrender of Ukraine to Russia, with a new, pro-Trump government taking over.

The Future of AI and Energy

The breakaway civilization is not just focused on financial and political reforms but is also at the forefront of technological advancements. Adams predicts that within a few decades, energy will become the new currency. Advanced AI and energy storage technologies will allow for the conversion of energy into cognition, enabling a society where kilowatt hours can be exchanged and stored as easily as digital currencies today.

The group is said to possess advanced technologies, including anti-gravity propulsion systems and quantum computing breakthroughs. These technologies, which have been kept under wraps for years, are now being gradually introduced to the public. The goal is to create a society where technology serves the people rather than a select few.

Conclusion

The counter-coup led by the breakaway civilization represents a radical departure from the status quo. With figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump at the helm, the group is aiming to rebuild the global order based on transparency, decentralization, and technological advancement. As the old systems are dismantled, the world stands on the brink of a new era, where gold, commodities, and energy will shape the future of finance and governance. The coming months and years will reveal the full extent of this transformation, but one thing is clear: the world as we know it is about to change fundamentally.

