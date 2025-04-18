The Health Ranger's newsletter
Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 18, 2025 – They WEAPONIZED the AIR and are “crop dusting” the entire U.S. population
Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 18, 2025 – They WEAPONIZED the AIR and are “crop dusting” the entire U.S. population

Mike Adams
Apr 18, 2025
Transcript

- FDA and Big Pharma Conflict of Interest (0:00)

- Bayer's Historical Misconduct and Glyphosate Toxicity (2:13)

- Health Ranger Store's Glyphosate Testing (4:54)

- Trump's Rejection of Netanyahu's Iran Attack Plan (6:28)

- Florida State University Shooting and Anti-Trump Protests (11:14)

- Blue Origin Rocket Launch and Media Fakery (14:29)

- Microscopy Analysis of Chemtrails and Heavy Metals (26:23)

- Incubation Results and Potential Pandemic (46:56)

- Call to Action and Conclusion (51:28)

- Preparation for a Post-Human Future (52:09)

- Economic Challenges and Health Ranger Store Promotions (1:16:03)

- Weaponization of the Air (1:20:17)

- Historical Context of Climate Change and Chemtrails (1:23:22)

- Health Implications and Defenses Against Chemtrails (1:30:45)

- Personal Protective Measures and Future Predictions (1:35:58)

- Project Paperclip and Nazi Influence in US Institutions (1:46:14)

- Critique of NASA and Moon Landings (2:07:46)

- UFOs, MJ 12, and Government Involvement (2:14:18)

- Health Ranger Store Product Highlights (2:28:10)

