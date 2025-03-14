The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 14, 2025 - FINANCIAL RED ALERT as EU governments may SEIZE most assets to fund doomed war effort against Russia
8
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:46:48
-2:46:48

Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 14, 2025 - FINANCIAL RED ALERT as EU governments may SEIZE most assets to fund doomed war effort against Russia

Mike Adams
Mar 14, 2025
8
4
Share
Transcript

- Emergency Financial Alert and Interview Setup (0:00)

- Steve Quayle Interview: Capital Controls and War with Russia (2:52)

- Economic Collapse and Gold Investment (50:04)

- Action Items and Financial Preparedness (1:12:37)

- Breaking News: Ukraine's Refusal to Drop NATO Membership Demands (1:12:56)

- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (1:16:49)

- Heart Disease and the Healthcare Industry (1:18:23)

- Inadequacies in Heart Disease Treatments (1:25:41)

- Alternative Approaches to Heart Disease (1:26:44)

- The Financial Incentives Behind Heart Disease Treatments (1:28:14)

- Consumer Education and Alternative Health Approaches (1:29:39)

- The Entertainment Industry and Satanic Rituals (1:31:45)

- Child Trafficking and Pedophilia in the Entertainment Industry (1:35:01)

- The J6 Prisoner's Experience and Legal Challenges (1:37:51)

- The Role of Declassification and Exposure (1:42:59)

- The Importance of Community and Local Preparedness (1:44:48)

- Community Involvement and Local Volunteerism (1:45:01)

- Challenges Faced by Speaker 9 and Free Speech Suppression (1:45:19)

- Impact of J6 and Strengthening the Movement (1:45:33)

- Prison Experiences and Conditions (1:45:50)

- Systemic Issues in the Justice System (1:52:01)

- Support for Speaker 9's Work and Future Plans (1:52:19)

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Discussion about this episode

The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Health freedom and a pro-human future
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mike Adams
Recent Episodes
Stewart Rhodes alleges solitary confinement and torture during three-year imprisonment
  Mike Adams
EU rumored to impose capital controls and confiscate savings to fund war against Russia
  Mike Adams
Democratic senators abandoning ship as slush fund scandal escalates
  Mike Adams
The Health Ranger exposes shadowy government practices: Eerily links between 5G technology and biomedical research practices
  Mike Adams
Elon Musk's Starlink revolutionizes off-grid communication with portable satellite solutions
  Mike Adams
Globalist deep state threatened by patriot revolt, UK’s role in global warfare exposed
  Mike Adams
From leaky gut to longevity: Dr. Basima Williams unveils how gut health impacts your immune system and aging
  Mike Adams