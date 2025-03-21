Canada-U.S. trade war escalates: Maxime Bernier warns against tariffs, calls for free trade revival

In a candid interview with Mike Adams of Brighteon.com, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, urged Canada to avoid escalating its trade war with the U.S. by refusing to impose counter-tariffs on American goods. Bernier criticized Canada’s protectionist policies, particularly in the dairy and poultry industries, which impose tariffs of up to 300% on U.S. imports. He argued that these measures harm Canadian consumers and called for a renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement to foster better economic relations between the two nations.

Bernier’s Warning: Counter-Tariffs Harm Canadians

Maxime Bernier, a staunch advocate of free markets and limited government, warned that Canada’s decision to impose counter-tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs is a losing strategy. “We must not engage in this trade war,” Bernier stated. “The tariffs imposed by President Trump are designed to pressure Canada into a better deal, but retaliating only hurts Canadian consumers and businesses.”

Bernier highlighted the disproportionate impact of Canada’s protectionist policies, particularly in the dairy and poultry sectors. “We have a system called supply management, which is essentially a cartel,” he explained. “Canadian producers fix prices, and we impose tariffs of up to 300% on imports like milk, poultry, and eggs. This is a communist system that costs Canadian consumers dearly.”

The Case for Free Trade: A Win-Win for Both Nations

Bernier emphasized the need for Canada to renegotiate its trade agreements with the U.S. and Mexico, advocating for a return to true free trade. “The current managed trade system is not working,” he said. “We need to eliminate these tariffs and allow competition to benefit consumers on both sides of the border.”

He also addressed President Trump’s concerns about Canada’s defense spending and border security. “Trump is right to demand that Canada reinvest in its own defense and protect its borders,” Bernier acknowledged. “For too long, Canada has relied on the U.S. for security while neglecting its own responsibilities.”

A Populist Movement in Canada: Challenging the Status Quo

Bernier positioned the People’s Party of Canada as the Canadian incarnation of the populist movements sweeping the U.S. and Europe. “We are fighting for common sense, Western values, and real freedom,” he declared. “The liberal and conservative parties in Canada are globalist and out of touch with the needs of everyday Canadians.”

He criticized the current government under Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling him a “globalist in chief” who lacks legitimacy. “Carney was not elected by the people,” Bernier noted. “He represents the elites and the World Economic Forum, not the interests of Canadians.”

Bernier also took aim at Canada’s mass immigration policies, which he argued are eroding the country’s social fabric. “We are importing the third world, and our multiculturalism policies are a failure,” he said. “We need a moratorium on immigration to preserve Canadian culture and identity.”

Looking Ahead: A Call for Decentralization and Reform

Bernier outlined his vision for a decentralized Canada, where provinces have more autonomy and the federal government is smaller and more efficient. “The current system is unsustainable,” he warned. “If we don’t adopt radical reforms, we risk economic collapse and the rise of separatist movements in provinces like Quebec and Alberta.”

He expressed hope that the upcoming elections would bring change, but acknowledged the challenges his party faces. “The mainstream media and political establishment are trying to silence us,” Bernier said. “But we are gaining traction, and Canadians are waking up to the need for real change.”

Conclusion: A Path Forward for Canada-U.S. Relations

Maxime Bernier’s message is clear: Canada must abandon protectionist policies, embrace free trade, and prioritize the interests of its citizens. By doing so, he believes Canada can strengthen its relationship with the U.S. and secure a prosperous future for both nations.

As the trade war between Canada and the U.S. continues to escalate, Bernier’s call for common sense and cooperation offers a compelling alternative to the current path of confrontation. Whether his vision will gain traction remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the stakes for Canada’s economy and its relationship with its southern neighbor have never been higher.

