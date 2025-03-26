Cartels shift tactics: Kidnappings and organ trafficking surge as border crossings plummet under Trump policies

With illegal border crossings down by over 99%, Mexican cartels are pivoting to darker, more brutal revenue streams—including kidnapping American children for organ harvesting and human trafficking. According to counter-trafficking operative Pete Chambers, a former Green Beret and founder of the Remnant Ministry of Texas, cartels are exploiting gaps in domestic security, shipping missing children overseas in refrigerated containers.

In an exclusive interview with Brighton.com, Chambers revealed harrowing details of cartel operations shifting from migrant smuggling to high-profit criminal enterprises. “We’re seeing an increase in drive-by kidnappings, especially in Houston—now the number one city in the U.S. for child abductions,” Chambers said. “These kids vanish into the shadows, often ending up in shipping containers bound for Africa or other destinations.”

From Coyote Fees to Organ Markets

For years, cartels relied on “coyote” fees—charging migrants up to $40,000 per person to cross the border. But with Trump-era policies drastically reducing illegal entries, Chambers warns that cartels are turning to more sinister alternatives:

-Organ Harvesting: Intelligence sources report children between ages 2-5 are being targeted for their organs, believed to be healthier than those from third-world nations.

-Domestic Trafficking Rings: Chambers’ team uncovered a Houston-based operation where 119 children were held under five “sponsor families”—a front for trafficking networks.

-International Shipments: A recent tip revealed a container of children shipped from Charleston, South Carolina, to North Africa. Few survived the journey.

The Demand-Side Crisis

While militarized border policies have disrupted smuggling routes, experts warn that without addressing root causes—drug addiction, corruption, and demand for illicit goods—cartels will only grow more violent.

“You can bomb buildings, but you can’t bomb greed,” Chambers said. “If Americans stop buying fentanyl, stop fueling the black market, cartels lose power.”

A Spiritual Battle

Chambers, who blends counter-trafficking operations with faith-based outreach, argues that the crisis is as much spiritual as it is tactical. “Evil never satiates itself. We need a revolution of the heart—not just more drones on the border.”

As cartels adapt, the question remains: Will America confront its own complicity in fueling these criminal empires, or will the violence escalate further?

For now, the missing children—and the cartels profiting from their suffering—remain in the shadows.

