China’s economic warfare and AI dominance: Experts warn U.S. risks falling behind in global power shift

In a gripping discussion between geopolitical analyst Jeffrey Prather and investigative journalist Mike Adams, a stark warning emerged: China’s strategic use of "unrestricted warfare" — economic infiltration, technological theft, and cultural subversion — is systematically eroding America’s global dominance. The conversation, rich with insights, painted a troubling picture of a U.S. at risk of losing the AI arms race, naval supremacy, and economic sovereignty unless drastic changes are made.

The "Unrestricted Warfare" Doctrine

Prather, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and DEA operative, highlighted China’s calculated shift away from direct military confrontation after witnessing the U.S. decisively win the Gulf War. Instead, Beijing adopted a strategy outlined in the Unrestricted Warfare doctrine — a multi-pronged approach leveraging economics, espionage, and psychological operations.

"China realized they couldn’t defeat America head-on, so they infiltrated us through programs like the 'Thousand Talents Plan,'" Prather explained, referencing Beijing’s initiative to recruit Western scientists and extract intellectual property. Adams added that China’s reverse-engineering prowess, combined with decades of U.S. corporate complicity (e.g., Boeing, Silicon Valley), has handed Beijing technological supremacy in 57 of 64 critical industries, from rare-earth minerals to telecommunications.

Economic Sabotage and the Debt Trap

Adams argued that the U.S. has unwittingly enabled China’s rise by offshoring manufacturing and flooding Beijing with Treasury debt — "trillions in IOUs that will soon be worthless." While Trump’s tariffs were framed as a counterpunch, Adams called them a "facade," noting that China circumvents trade barriers by rerouting goods through ASEAN nations like Vietnam and Taiwan. "You can’t embargo China when they control global supply chains," he warned.

Prather countered that Trump’s policies at least disrupted China’s economic stranglehold, but both agreed: America’s addiction to cheap imports and loss of industrial capacity leaves it vulnerable. "We’ve forgotten how to make things," Adams said. "China holds the gold; we hold the debt."

The AI Arms Race and STEM Crisis

A chilling segment of the discussion focused on artificial intelligence. Adams, who works closely with AI developers, warned that China’s lead in STEM education (outpacing U.S. graduates 5:1) and its rejection of "woke academia" positions it to dominate AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). "China’s AI isn’t just a tool — it’s a weapon. If they achieve superintelligence first, it’s game over for the West," he said.

Prather remained skeptical of AI’s existential threat, dismissing it as "fast, not intelligent," but Adams cited alarming insider reports: U.S. tech firms are hiding "Skynet-level" AI capabilities out of fear. Meanwhile, China’s state-linked firms like DeepSeek (which stunned researchers with a $5M AI model) suggest massive, covert investment.

Naval Decline and Directed-Energy Weapons

The experts diverged on military readiness. Prather downplayed China’s carrier fleet as "inferior," but Adams highlighted Beijing’s edge in directed-energy weapons. "Naval lasers are the game-changer, and China leads in cooling tech," he said, predicting swarms of drone ships armed with precision lasers could neutralize U.S. carriers.

China’s naval expansion — backed by shipyards 100x more productive than America’s — threatens control of critical waterways like the Strait of Malacca and Panama Canal. "The U.S. can’t even secure the Red Sea from Houthi drones," Adams noted.

Cultural Subversion and the TikTok Trojan Horse

Both agreed China weaponizes culture. "TikTok brainwashes American kids with degeneracy while teaching Chinese kids engineering," Prather said. Adams tied fentanyl trafficking to China’s "opium war revenge," flooding U.S. streets with synthetic opioids.

Can the U.S. Recover?

The conversation ended with cautious optimism. Prather believes China’s "debt pyramid" and internal unrest could mirror the USSR’s collapse, while Adams urged a return to gold-backed currency and energy independence (e.g., cold fusion). Both stressed self-reliance: "The dollar is dying. Learn skills, grow food, and prepare," Adams said.

The Bottom Line: China’s patient, multi-generational strategy contrasts sharply with America’s short-term political cycles. Without urgent action to reclaim tech leadership, industrial capacity, and monetary stability, the 21st century may belong to Beijing.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com