China’s rare earth monopoly threatens U.S. robot and AI manufacturing

A new investigative report has exposed a looming crisis for the United States’ ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics: China’s near-total control over rare earth minerals essential for manufacturing advanced technology. With the U.S. heavily reliant on Chinese exports, experts warn that America’s ability to scale up AI-driven robotics—critical for military, medical, and industrial applications—is at serious risk.

The Rare Earth Chokepoint

At the heart of the issue is neodymium, a rare earth element vital for producing high-performance magnets used in actuators—the components that enable robotic movement. Without neodymium, the production of advanced robots grinds to a halt.

“If you don’t have neodymium, you can’t make actuators. And if you can’t make actuators, you can’t make robots,” warns Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, in a recent analysis. “Guess who controls the world’s neodymium output? China, with a near-monopoly.”

China currently dominates over 90% of global rare earth production, including dysprosium and praseodymium, which are also crucial for heat-resistant magnets in robotics and electric vehicles. The U.S., meanwhile, has fallen dangerously behind in domestic extraction and refining capabilities.

U.S. Efforts to Counter China’s Dominance

Recognizing the vulnerability, the Trump administration recently signed a mineral extraction deal with Ukraine, part of a broader strategy to secure alternative sources of rare earths. Similar negotiations are reportedly underway with African nations.

“Whoever makes the best robots—and the most robots—will dominate wars, economic competition, aerospace, and medicine,” Adams notes. However, analysts caution that these efforts may be too little, too late. Even with new mining agreements, China’s refining infrastructure and supply chain dominance mean breaking free from dependence will take years—if it’s possible at all.

The Broader Implications

The stakes extend far beyond robotics. AI development, military drones, medical devices, and even renewable energy technologies like wind turbines rely on these minerals. A supply disruption could cripple multiple industries, leaving the U.S. scrambling for alternatives.

Meanwhile, China has shown a willingness to weaponize its rare earth dominance. In past trade disputes, it has restricted exports to pressure other nations. With tensions rising between Washington and Beijing, the risk of such tactics being used again is high.

What’s Next?

The U.S. must accelerate domestic mining and processing capabilities while forging alliances with mineral-rich nations. But time is running short. As Adams puts it: “The race for robot supremacy is really a race for rare earth control—and right now, China is winning.”

For now, America’s AI and robotics future hinges on a precarious supply chain—one controlled by its greatest geopolitical rival.

