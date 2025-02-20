Crypto advocate challenges UK tax system to stop funding war crimes

In a provocative and meticulously constructed legal strategy, Crypto Rich, a UK-based crypto advocate, has introduced a method to lawfully withhold tax payments from the UK government. His approach is grounded in the statutes that prohibit the funding of genocide, war crimes, and terrorism. By setting up trusts that require the government to prove the funds will not be used for illegal purposes, Crypto Rich has managed to avoid tax payments without facing legal repercussions from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

A personal journey of advocacy

Crypto Rich, who lives in the UK, began his journey of decentralization and advocacy by unschooling his children, a decision rooted in his belief in the sovereignty of the individual and the importance of decentralized education. His interest in cryptography began with a modest investment in Bitcoin, which later evolved into a robust YouTube channel dedicated to decentralized finance and technology. His channel, Crypto Rich YT, has been a platform for spreading knowledge and awareness about the potential of crypto and decentralized systems.

The legal strategy

The crux of Crypto Rich's legal strategy lies in the use of trusts, a legal instrument older than the Magna Carta. Rich cites specific statutes, such as the International Criminal Court Act 2001 and the Terrorism Act 2000, which make it a criminal offense to fund activities that contribute to genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of terrorism. By setting up a trust, Rich stipulates that the government must demonstrate that the funds will not be used for any of these illegal purposes before they can be released.

Rich explained, "I downloaded a trust form and sent it to HMRC. The trust form essentially says that HMRC can have this money provided they can demonstrate they are not violating these statutes." Despite repeated attempts to engage HMRC in a dialogue, the government agency has failed to provide the necessary assurances or exemptions. After nine months of back-and-forth correspondence, Rich issued an affidavit, which remains unrebutted, effectively closing the case in his favor.

Decentralization and human rights

Rich's approach is not just a legal maneuver but a principled stand against what he perceives as the immoral actions of the UK government. He emphasized, "We are all human beings, and we must stop the murder of people. The UK has a long history of causing genocide, and it is our moral duty to object to immoral legislation that takes away our liberties."

A call to action

As the world grapples with the ethical implications of government actions, Crypto Rich's strategy offers a tangible and lawful way for individuals to take a stand. By leveraging trusts and statutes, citizens can ensure their tax dollars are not used to fund actions that violate international law and human rights. This method is not just about financial resistance; it is about reclaiming personal sovereignty and contributing to a more just and peaceful world.

Crypto Rich's message is clear: "We need to stop funding war and genocide. We need to build local networks, get involved in decentralized money, and protect our liberties. Together, we can create a decentralized world where human dignity and peace are paramount."

