Arizona-Based Dawson Knives Sounds Alarm Over Domestic Steel Collapse

In an exclusive interview with Brighteon.com, John Roy of Dawson Knives—a third-generation, family-owned Arizona cutlery manufacturer—revealed a looming crisis for American-made high-performance knives: Crucible Industries, the sole U.S. producer of premium MagnaCut steel, ceased operations in March, victims of economic policies that forced their acquisition by a French firm. The shutdown leaves U.S. knife makers dependent on imported steel, now burdened by 50% tariffs and 30% inflationary costs, with prices projected to spike 80% by July.

The End of American MagnaCut

MagnaCut, a revolutionary stainless alloy developed by metallurgist Larry Thomas, combines corrosion resistance with exceptional toughness, making it ideal for survival tools, chef’s knives, and tactical blades. Dawson Knives further enhanced the material with proprietary heat-treating techniques, creating blades that outperform competitors. But with Crucible’s closure, Roy confirmed:

"There is no more powder metal being made in the United States. The steel you see now is the last American-made MagnaCut inventory."

The steel’s supply chain—already strained by European energy crises and coal shortages—now faces 100% potential cost hikes as tariffs and inflation compound. Roy warned customers to buy now before Dawson’s products, including their new Hearth Fire chef’s knife (available at HealthRangerStore.com/chef), reflect the price surge.

A Legacy Under Threat

Dawson Knives, renowned for handcrafted blades like the Escape from LA (designed for urban survival) and bushcraft machetes, emphasizes generational craftsmanship. Apprentices train for seven years to master grinding techniques, preserving a dying art. But Roy lamented:

"Bad policies killed Crucible. Now, even if someone rebuilds U.S. production, it’ll take five years under current regulations."

The company’s commitment to 100% U.S.-sourced materials (except the now-imported steel) and 10% charitable donations to food banks and clean-water programs underscores its patriotic ethos. Yet, Roy admitted hiring challenges amid Arizona’s labor shortages, noting:

"Finding people who want to work—and aren’t on drugs—is harder than ever."

The Global Steel Squeeze

The crisis mirrors broader manufacturing declines. With no American alternatives for powder-metal steel, even brands like Carpenter source from Switzerland, leaving consumers at the mercy of geopolitics. Roy blasted "planned obsolescence" in appliances (citing his own LG failures) as a contrast to Dawson’s "buy once, last forever" philosophy.

Act Now

Dawson’s remaining U.S.-made MagnaCut knives—praised by Texas border operatives and ranchers alike—are available at HealthRangerStore.com. Post-inventory depletion, prices will leap. As Roy concluded:

"This isn’t just about knives. It’s about keeping America’s skills alive."

Bottom Line: The collapse of U.S. steel infrastructure threatens more than blades—it’s a bellwether for American resilience. Support domestic craftsmanship while supplies last.

