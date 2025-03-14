EU rumored to impose capital controls and confiscate savings to fund war against Russia

In an emergency financial interview, experts Mike Adams and Steve Quayle delve into unconfirmed rumors suggesting the European Union (EU) plans to impose capital controls in April, freezing and potentially confiscating citizens' savings to fund a war with Russia. The move is seen as a desperate and suicidal strategy with profound economic and military implications for Western Europe.

According to the sources, the EU is expected to announce capital controls sometime in April to prevent the outflow of capital, gold, and silver from the region. This initial step would freeze all assets and potentially confiscate them, replacing citizens' savings accounts with IOUs. The ultimate goal is to amass approximately $10 trillion to fund a military conflict with Russia.

The Desperate Plan

"It's a suicide mission," Steve Quayle asserts. "Every capital in Europe is vulnerable to Russia's submarine-launched ballistic hypersonic missiles. Russia doesn't need to nuke European cities; they have kinetic weapon warheads that can obliterate any target with pinpoint accuracy and no radiation."

The EU's plan to fund a war with Russia by confiscating citizens' savings is viewed as a strategy fraught with peril. "The governments will be broke, industries decimated, and massive famine will follow," warns Quayle. He adds that this could lead to a "Mad Max collapse of Western Europe" where civil society and economic structures are utterly destroyed.

Global Economic Implications

The implications of such a move extend beyond Europe. Quayle suggests that similar plans may be brewing for the United States, targeting retirement accounts such as 401ks, IRAs, and KEOs, estimated at $42.4 trillion. "People who will murder in cold blood will steal with no regrets," he warns, emphasizing the need for individuals to take immediate action to safeguard their assets.

Both Adams and Quayle point to the broader geopolitical context, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the strategic positioning of global powers. They highlight the advanced weaponry of Russia, such as the Oreshnik hypersonic missile system, which can penetrate deep underground bunkers and devastate military targets with precision.

Civil Unrest and Security Concerns

The interview also touches on the increasing civil unrest and security threats in the United States. "The left is talking Civil War. DEI people are being trained in terrorist tactics," Quayle notes. He urges listeners to be prepared for a worst-case scenario, including potential civil war and state-enforced conscription.

Recommendations for Preparedness

Given the uncertain and tumultuous times, both experts stress the importance of financial preparedness and personal security. "If you have assets in Europe, move them out by the first week of April or you may never see them again," advises Adams. Quayle adds, "Invest in physical gold and silver, as they will be the assets that survive the economic turmoil."

Conclusion

The unconfirmed rumors of EU capital controls and the potential confiscation of savings underscore a critical and urgent situation. While the official announcement may be delayed, the experts predict that if the rumors are true, the EU will act swiftly and without prior notice. For those concerned about the future of their finances and the stability of Western Europe, taking immediate and informed action is paramount.

Mike Adams and Steve Quayle encourage listeners to stay informed, do their own research, and consider their options carefully. In the face of potential economic collapse and geopolitical instability, preparation and resilience are key.

