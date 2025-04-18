The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Florida sky mystery: Toxic heavy metals and bioengineered particles found in air and food samples
3
13
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -52:54
-52:54

Florida sky mystery: Toxic heavy metals and bioengineered particles found in air and food samples

Mike Adams's avatar
Mike Adams
Apr 18, 2025
3
13
Share
Transcript

In a chilling revelation that sounds more like science fiction than reality, independent researcher Mike Adams has uncovered disturbing evidence of toxic heavy metals—including lead, cadmium, mercury, and aluminum—falling from the skies over Florida. Even more alarming, microscopic analysis of these samples reveals mysterious organic structures that appear to grow under laboratory incubation, raising fears of a potential aerosolized bio-weapon.

The Investigation Begins

The findings stem from samples collected by Dr. Jane Ruby, a Florida-based researcher, who noticed unusual residue on a plastic tarp covering her tomato plants. Concerned by the strange substance, she sent the material to Adams’ ISO-accredited lab for analysis. What he discovered was nothing short of horrifying.

Using mass spectrometry, Adams identified dangerously high levels of neurotoxic metals:

  • Lead: Over 18,000 parts per billion

  • Cadmium: A known kidney toxin with no nearby industrial source

  • Mercury: Rarely found in environmental samples at such concentrations

  • Aluminum: "Off the charts" levels

  • Barium: Even higher than lead

"These metals should not be falling from the sky," Adams stated in an exclusive interview with War Room host Owen Shroyer. "There’s no cadmium-emitting factory in Florida. This is not normal."

Bioengineered Structures Hatching Under Incubation

Beyond the heavy metals, Adams’ microscope revealed bizarre organic formations—egg-like structures that began "hatching" under controlled conditions mimicking human lung environments (high humidity, body temperature, darkness).

  • Diploid Eggs: Initially appearing as paired structures, they later split open, releasing unknown biological material.

  • Bacterial Colonies: Dark, web-like growths spreading aggressively.

  • Mold-Like Organisms: Hair-like filaments thriving in the samples.

"This isn’t pollen. It’s alive," Adams emphasized. "When incubated, these things grow—fast."

A Weaponized Delivery System?

The most unsettling theory? Intentional dispersion.

  • Oceanic Origin: Dr. Ruby noted that the toxic fog rolls in from the Atlantic, suggesting possible offshore deployment (e.g., ships releasing aerosols).

  • Geoengineering Fallout: Government documents confirm historical use of aluminum and barium in sky-spraying programs, but cadmium and mercury are new, unexplained additions.

  • Targeted Populations: Florida’s political significance (home to Mar-a-Lago) raises concerns about deliberate exposure.

Adams warns: "This is a binary weapon. First, they suppress immunity with vaccines. Now, they aerosolize toxins and bioagents you can’t refuse to breathe."

Food Contamination: A Silent Crisis

Home gardeners—often seen as pioneers of self-sufficiency—are now at risk. Heavy metals settling on crops bypass USDA organic checks, as lead and cadmium aren’t part of standard organic certification tests.

"Your backyard tomatoes could be coated in neurotoxins," Adams said.

A Call to Action

Adams urges nationwide sampling and government intervention:

  • EPA Alert: Lee Zeldin, current EPA head, must investigate.

  • Public Awareness: Citizens should demand air and food testing.

  • Protective Measures: High-quality air filters and independent lab food screenings may be necessary.

The Bigger Picture: A Planetary Reset?

Adams speculates this could be part of a larger terraforming agenda—depopulation via environmental poisoning. With carbon sequestration threatening photosynthesis and insect populations collapsing, the evidence points to an orchestrated attack on life itself.

"The Earth is being prepared for a post-human future," Adams grimly concluded.

What Comes Next?

As labs like Adams’ continue analyzing these findings, one question looms: Who is responsible? Until answers emerge, Florida’s skies—and potentially the world’s—remain under a toxic cloud of suspicion.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com

Discussion about this episode

The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Health freedom and a pro-human future
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mike Adams's avatar
Mike Adams
Recent Episodes
Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 18, 2025 – They WEAPONIZED the AIR and are “crop dusting” the entire U.S. population
  Mike Adams
They WEAPONIZED the AIR because everybody needs to BREATHE!
  Mike Adams
We incubated the chemtrails fallout samples and SOMETHING CAME TO LIFE
  Mike Adams
MORE FORBIDDEN CURES: Fenbendazole and beyond
  Mike Adams
SUPPRESSED CURES: What you're not supposed to know about DMSO and the permanent elimination of cancer tumors
  Mike Adams
Watch Chlorine Dioxide DESTROY glyphosate in latest Mike Adams science experiment
  Mike Adams
Infant Formula HEAVY METALS test results released by Mike Adams - and the results will surprise you
  Mike Adams