From Gaza to Iran: How Israel’s escalating strikes could drag the world into war

The Middle East Tinderbox

Israel’s military aggression is expanding at an alarming rate. After devastating Gaza for months, its warplanes recently bombed Yemen, reducing a southern port to rubble. Now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly threatened to strike Iran—a move that could ignite a regional war with catastrophic global consequences.

Geopolitical analysts warn that such an escalation risks drawing in the U.S., European powers, and even Russia, as Iran has vowed retaliation. With far-right movements in the West increasingly framing Israel’s militarism as a defense of "Western civilization" against perceived Islamic threats, the conflict is fueling dangerous polarization worldwide.

A Dangerous Alliance: Far-Right Movements and Israeli Militarism

Israel’s flag has become an unlikely symbol for far-right extremists who traditionally despise Jews but admire its ethnonationalist policies. At the January 6 Capitol riot, Israeli flags flew alongside Confederate banners. In Europe, far-right rallies in Germany and the UK have adopted the flag, with figures like Richard Spencer praising Israel as a model for "white Zionism."

This alignment stems from Israel’s 2018 Nation-State Law, which enshrined Jewish supremacy over democratic equality. For authoritarian movements, Israel represents a fortress against multiculturalism—a militarized ethnostate unafraid to defy international law.

The U.S. and Europe: Complicit and Vulnerable

The U.S. continues to arm Israel unconditionally, even as its bombings radicalize populations across the Muslim world. Meanwhile, Europe—already grappling with inflation and energy crises—faces further destabilization if Iran retaliates with missile strikes or proxy warfare.

The EU remains Israel’s largest trading partner, deepening ties despite its apartheid policies. But as public opinion shifts, even liberal Zionists are acknowledging Israel’s descent into authoritarianism. A 2021 Haaretz editorial admitted: "The State of Israel has become an apartheid state, plain and simple."

A Global Laboratory of Repression

Israel’s military-industrial complex thrives by marketing its occupation tactics worldwide. Its arms companies sell surveillance tech and "battle-tested" weapons used on Palestinians, from drone strikes to cyberwarfare tools like Pegasus spyware.

Andrew Feinstein, an arms trade expert, recalls watching Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems showcase drone footage of Palestinian casualties at the Paris Air Show—something no Western arms dealer would dare display. "Israel operates beyond acceptable norms," he says.

The Path to War—Or Peace?

With Netanyahu’s far-right coalition back in power, Israel shows no signs of de-escalation. If it bombs Iran, the conflict could spiral into a global war, further straining economies and triggering refugee crises.

The world is at a crossroads: Will Western leaders continue enabling Israel’s aggression, or will growing public outrage force a reckoning? One thing is certain—the stakes have never been higher.

The time for diplomacy is running out.

