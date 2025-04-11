Gold prices surge past $3,200 as experts warn of U.S. dollar collapse under Trump policies

Gold prices have skyrocketed to an unprecedented $3,200 per ounce, a staggering surge that financial analyst Mike Adams attributes to the impending collapse of the U.S. dollar. In a recent broadcast on Brighteon Broadcast News, Adams warned that former President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies—including abrupt tariff reversals—are destabilizing global markets and accelerating the dollar’s decline. With fears of hyperinflation mounting, Adams is urging investors to turn to precious metals as a safeguard against economic turmoil.

The Dollar’s Downfall: A Self-Inflicted Crisis?

Adams argues that Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies—such as imposing 154% tariffs on Chinese goods, only to reverse them days later—have thrown global supply chains into chaos. “Trump just took the whole world’s supply chain and threw it into a blender,” Adams said. The resulting instability has led foreign nations to seek alternatives to the dollar, with many turning to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and other non-dollar trade mechanisms.

“Every country in the world wants to isolate the United States at this point,” Adams declared. He predicts that the dollar’s value will continue to plummet, forcing Americans to spend exponentially more for basic goods. “Before long, you’ll have to spend $5,000 to buy an ounce of gold,” he warned.

Hyperinflation on the Horizon?

The rapid devaluation of the dollar, Adams claims, is already underway. Gold, traditionally a hedge against inflation, has surged more than 50% in just three years—a clear signal, he says, of the dollar’s weakening position. Adams likens the current economic climate to the final stages of a dying empire, where reckless fiscal policies and international alienation lead to financial ruin.

“Trump is going to print his way to prosperity and censor his way to freedom,” Adams said, criticizing what he sees as a doomed strategy of economic nationalism. He warns that hyperinflation could render the dollar nearly worthless, forcing Americans to rely on alternative stores of value like gold and silver.

A Call to Action: Protect Your Wealth Now

Adams’ solution? Abandon faith in the dollar and stockpile precious metals. “If you’ve listened to my podcast for any length of time, you already have stacks of gold or silver,” he said. His message is clear: The U.S. government’s economic policies are unsustainable, and those who fail to prepare will suffer the consequences.

As global distrust in the dollar grows, Adams’ predictions may prove prescient. Whether Trump’s policies are truly to blame—or whether deeper systemic issues are at play—remains a subject of fierce debate. But one thing is certain: With gold at record highs and the dollar’s future in question, financial uncertainty looms large.

