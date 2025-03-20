Goldbacks gain popularity as inflation hedge, founder Jeremy Cordon reveals expansion plans

As inflation continues to erode the purchasing power of traditional currencies, a revolutionary form of spendable gold is gaining traction among individuals seeking to preserve their wealth. Goldbacks, a unique currency containing real gold, are becoming a popular hedge against inflation and a practical alternative to fiat money. In a recent interview with Mike Adams on Brighton.com, Jeremy Cordon, founder of Goldback Companies, shared exciting updates about the company’s expansion plans and the growing demand for this innovative currency.

What Are Goldbacks?

Goldbacks are thin, flexible notes embedded with real gold, making them both a store of value and a spendable medium of exchange. Each Goldback contains a precise amount of gold, with the smallest denomination (1 Goldback) holding 1/1000th of an ounce of gold. The currency is highly divisible, with denominations ranging from 1 to 100 Goldbacks, and even a new half-Goldback (1/2000th of an ounce) for greater flexibility.

Cordon explained that Goldbacks are designed to be liquid and easy to use, with a premium over spot gold prices that ensures their value remains stable. “You could buy half a million dollars worth of Goldbacks and be able to sell that and get your money out,” he said, highlighting the currency’s liquidity compared to traditional fractional gold.

Expanding State-Specific Series

One of the most exciting developments in the Goldback ecosystem is the expansion of state-specific series. The company recently launched the Florida Goldback series in January, which has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm. Cordon revealed that the company is working on legislation in Florida to eliminate sales tax on precious metals purchases under $500, further boosting the currency’s appeal.

Texas, a state known for its affinity for gold and precious metals, is also on the radar for a potential Goldback series. However, Cordon noted that challenges remain due to ongoing legislative efforts to create a precious metals monopoly in the state. “If those bills fail, we’ll probably push a lot earlier to make a Texas Goldback,” he said, adding that the design could feature iconic Texan symbols like Longhorn cattle and oil rigs.

Creative Uses for Goldbacks

Beyond their role as a currency, Goldbacks are being used in creative ways. Mike Adams shared that he distributes Goldbacks during church sermons as a form of “reverse tithing,” while his friend Michael Yon uses them as bookmarks. These unique applications highlight the versatility and tangible value of Goldbacks, making them more than just a financial instrument.

Gold’s Rising Value and the Appeal of Tangible Assets

With gold prices surging approximately 50% since 2022, Goldbacks are becoming an increasingly attractive option for those looking to escape the volatility of fiat currency. Adams emphasized that gold has historically preserved purchasing power over generations, unlike the U.S. dollar, which continues to lose value due to inflation and monetary policies.

Cordon echoed this sentiment, stating, “People are in a quest for real value because so much of what we use as money is just code and error.” He highlighted the importance of holding physical gold, free from counterparty risk, as opposed to relying on ETFs or paper contracts.

The Future of Goldbacks

Looking ahead, Cordon envisions a future where Goldbacks play a significant role in a potential gold-backed monetary system. He expressed hope that any return to a gold standard would prioritize physical gold in the hands of individuals, rather than relying on centralized vaults or receipts.

As the company continues to innovate, Cordon teased the possibility of even smaller denominations, such as quarter or eighth-Goldbacks, to accommodate a potential revaluation of gold prices. “If gold were to go to $20,000 an ounce, we’d have to make them a lot smaller,” he said, underscoring the company’s commitment to adaptability and practicality.

How to Acquire Goldbacks

For those interested in acquiring Goldbacks, the process is straightforward. Visit verifiedgoldbacks.com to purchase these unique gold notes at current market prices. The website also provides detailed information about the gold content, purity, and testing procedures, ensuring transparency and trust.

As inflation and economic uncertainty persist, Goldbacks offer a tangible, spendable, and inflation-resistant alternative to traditional currency. With expansion plans underway and growing public interest, Goldbacks are poised to become a cornerstone of modern wealth preservation strategies.

