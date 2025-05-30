Health Revealed project launches to promote health sovereignty and expose medical authoritarianism

A groundbreaking initiative called Health Revealed has been launched to challenge medical authoritarianism and empower individuals to reclaim control over their wellbeing. Spearheaded by health freedom advocate Cory Endrulat, the project brings together experts across psychology, holistic medicine, and philosophy to dissect the mechanisms of control in healthcare and foster a movement toward true health sovereignty.

Dismantling the Control Grid of Medicine

Endrulat, joined by collaborators Stephanie Mo Davis, Leslie Power, and Scott Gordon, delves into the psychology of statism—the blind adherence to government authority—and its role in perpetuating systemic oppression in healthcare.

“The medical system isn’t just failing patients; it’s also ensnaring practitioners,” Endrulat explains. “From trauma-induced compliance to the suppression of natural healing, we’re up against a machine designed to profit from dependence.”

The project’s research highlights demicide—government-inflicted death—as a leading cause of mortality worldwide, outstripping war and homicide. By exposing how institutions like the FDA and state medical boards restrict access to life-saving alternatives (e.g., vitamin C therapies, herbal medicines), Health Revealed advocates for a decentralized model where individuals, not bureaucracies, dictate their care.

Key Pillars of the Movement

Psychological Liberation: Leslie Power, a psychotherapist, emphasizes that trauma—from birth practices to societal conditioning—renders people vulnerable to medical coercion. “Mental resilience is the first step to rejecting authoritarian ‘solutions,’” she notes. Ethical Exit Strategies: The team promotes "exit and build" solutions, such as permaculture communities and practitioner networks, to bypass corrupt systems. Legal & Philosophical Resistance: Scott Gordon, a former Scientology member turned counselor, warns against state-backed “therapy” that prioritizes compliance over healing.

A Call to Action

The project’s website (healthrevealed.org) offers free resources, including a 24-hour seminar, downloadable research, and a global map to connect freedom-oriented practitioners. Endrulat challenges thought leaders like Jordan Peterson to scrutinize the legitimacy of government overreach in healthcare:

“Why do we accept that a licensing board—often funded by Big Pharma—decides what healing is?”

The Path Forward

With rising distrust in pharmaceuticals and institutional medicine, Health Revealed positions itself as a catalyst for a post-systemic health revolution. As Endrulat asserts:

“Healing isn’t a privilege granted by the state. It’s a natural right—one we must reclaim through knowledge, community, and uncompromising self-ownership.”

For those ready to opt out of the medical-industrial complex, the movement’s mantra is clear: “Be your own health authority.”

