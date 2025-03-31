Homesteading Boom: How families are escaping cities to grow their own food

As urban living becomes increasingly unsustainable, more Americans are turning to homesteading—a trend highlighted in the upcoming Prepare Tribe docu-series. Alex and Morgan Mitchell, who run a Michigan-based seed company, share their journey from urban gardening to full-scale farming. The series offers practical advice on raising livestock, medicinal herbs, and emergency preparedness, encouraging viewers to break free from reliance on fragile supply chains.

From Urban Gardening to Full-Scale Homesteading

In a recent interview with Mike Adams of Brighteon.com, Alex and Morgan Mitchell detailed their transition from small-scale urban gardening to running a thriving homestead and seed business. What began as a passion for growing heirloom seeds for their family evolved into Arc the Seed Company, which now provides survival-grade seed kits to thousands of families nationwide.

“We’ve been in the preparedness space for a while,” Morgan explained. “Chickens, cows, bees, maple syrup—we’ve done it all.” But their biggest mission? Educating others on self-sufficiency. Their upcoming docu-series, Prepare Tribe, set to stream for free on BrightU.com starting April 5, covers everything from soil amendments to water filtration, livestock care, and community-building.

The Power of Heirloom Seeds in an Uncertain World

One startling statistic the Mitchells shared: only 3% of seeds in the U.S. are heirloom varieties, meaning the vast majority are hybrids or GMOs. “Seeds could become currency,” Morgan warned, referencing a prophetic dream his sister had about trading silver coins for bean seeds.

Their All-in-One Seed Kit contains 50,000 seeds across 70 varieties, including high-protein beans, calorie-dense field corn, and medicinal herbs. Unlike survival seed kits packed with lettuce (which offers negligible calories), theirs prioritizes nutrition and long-term sustainability.

Alex demonstrated how just 300 corn seeds can yield five 5-gallon buckets of harvest—proof that small efforts multiply into food security.

Beyond Bunkers and Bullets: A Holistic Approach to Preparedness

While many preppers focus on stockpiling ammo, the Mitchells emphasize community, food sovereignty, and practical skills.

“80% of Americans live in urban or suburban areas,” Morgan noted. “They don’t need wilderness survival skills—they need to know how to purify water, grow food, and build trusted networks.”

Their Prepare Tribe series tackles:

Food Preservation: Canning, fermenting, dehydrating.

Medicinal Herbs: Making tinctures from homegrown plants.

Water Solutions: Rain catchment, filtration, and irrigation hacks.

Community Building: How to find like-minded neighbors without sounding like a “tinfoil-hat prepper.”

A Call to Action: Start Small, But Start Now

For beginners overwhelmed by homesteading, Alex and Morgan’s advice is simple: Start with one skill. Whether it’s planting a balcony herb garden, learning to pressure-can tomatoes, or bartering seeds with a neighbor, every step counts.

“You don’t need 20 acres and a tractor,” Morgan said. “We began with a single raised bed.”

The Prepare Tribe docu-series streams free for 10 days starting April 5 at BrightU.com, with an optional purchase for lifetime access. As a bonus, their Backyard Seed Kit will be 50% off from March 28 to April 14—an invitation to take the first step toward food independence.

