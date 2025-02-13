Independent media pioneer Sam Anthony joins Mike Adams to challenge legacy news with hyper-local platform

In a groundbreaking interview on Brighteon.com, Mike Adams welcomed Sam Anthony, the visionary founder of YourNews.com, to discuss the future of independent media. Anthony's innovative hyper-local news platform is reshaping the media landscape, offering a stark contrast to the centralized and often biased corporate media.

Decentralizing the news: A new model for journalism

Sam Anthony's YourNews.com is a hyper-local news platform operating in every zip code across the United States. His vision is to decentralize and democratize the news business, putting the power of the press back into the hands of the people. "What we have is mega scale. We all know the legacy media is not going to survive," Anthony explained. "It's really because it's an antiquated product, and new media has come in, giving anybody the ability to be a news reporter."

The decline of corporate media

The collapse of corporate media is evident, with major networks like CNN laying off hundreds of employees. "The numbers have been declining, and you can see it right before your eyes," Anthony observed. He predicts that the final blow to the legacy media could come if RFK Jr. eliminates pharmaceutical advertising, which he believes could happen within 12 months. "It's over. It's over, right there," Adams concurred.

A hyper-local approach

Anthony's platform focuses on hyper-local news, covering stories that matter most to communities. "Before the 1990s, most news was hyper-local," Adams noted. "Local news stations gave you local interest stories, interviewed local businesses, and covered local people." Anthony's model returns to this grassroots approach, providing a platform for local journalists and community-driven content.

Monetization and Advertising

One of the biggest challenges in new media is monetization. Anthony's solution is a self-serve ad platform that leverages hyper-local advertising. "We can geo-target ads to specific zip codes, allowing local businesses to reach their target audience more effectively," he explained. For example, a local restaurant can advertise to residents in a specific area, making the ads more relevant and valuable. "We get 10 to 20 times the revenue from hyper-local ads compared to national ads," Anthony stated.

Empowering local journalists

YourNews.com is not just a news platform; it's a community hub. "We have a social component where the public can interact and share in the narrative," Anthony said. "We put the power of the press in the hands of the people." The platform supports student journalists and citizen journalists, providing them with real-life experience and a voice in their communities.

Building a sustainable future

Anthony's vision extends beyond just news. He is currently crowdfunding to scale his platform globally. "We want to create a global media giant by zip code," he explained. "We are doing this through an equity crowdfunding campaign, allowing individuals to invest and own a piece of the platform." This approach ensures that the platform remains independent and true to its mission.

Aligning with like-minded platforms

The interview also highlighted the potential for collaboration between independent media platforms. Adams and Anthony discussed the possibility of integrating AI technologies to enhance content distribution and analysis. "We can use AI to identify emerging trends and connect the dots in a way that no human can," Adams suggested. "This could be a powerful tool for both of our platforms."

Conclusion

Sam Anthony's YourNews.com is more than just a news platform; it's a movement. By decentralizing news and empowering local journalists, Anthony is challenging the status quo and building a sustainable, community-driven model for the future of media. As the legacy media continues to collapse, platforms like YourNews.com are rising to fill the void, offering a beacon of hope for truth and transparency in journalism.

