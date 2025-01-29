Mike Adams and Alex Jones Warn: China's DeepSeek AI model surpasses U.S., thanks to decentralized innovation and rejection of woke ideologies

In a groundbreaking development, China has released DeepSeek, an open-source AI reasoning model that experts claim surpasses U.S. counterparts like OpenAI and Google Gemini. The model, which is freely available and decentralized, has sparked a heated debate about the future of artificial intelligence and the global technological landscape. Mike Adams, a prominent scientist and AI expert, argues that China's approach to AI innovation, combined with its rejection of "woke" ideologies, has given it a significant edge in the global AI arms race.

China's decentralized approach and open-source model

Adams asserts that China's DeepSeek is a game-changer because it is open-source, meaning that it can be accessed, modified, and improved by anyone. This stands in stark contrast to the closed, centralized models developed by U.S. companies like OpenAI and Google. "China actually did something extraordinary for human freedom through decentralization," Adams said. "They put this capability on everybody's desktop for free, something that no U.S. corporation would do."

DeepSeek's performance has impressed even the most skeptical observers. According to Adams, the model is not only more efficient but also more powerful than its U.S. counterparts. "It beats OpenAI, and it's the best reasoning model in the world today," he emphasized. The model's ability to run on a desktop with minimal power consumption further underscores its efficiency, challenging the notion that massive data centers and computational power are necessary for advanced AI.

The impact of woke ideologies on U.S. innovation

Adams attributes China's success to its focus on meritocracy and its rejection of the "woke" ideologies that have permeated U.S. education and tech sectors. "The Democrats did so much damage to this country by dumbing down the education system and pushing wokeness," he said. "This has hobbled America's ability to compete with China in AI."

China's education system, free from the constraints of woke policies, is producing a staggering number of STEM graduates—over 3.5 million annually. "China is graduating four to five times more STEM graduates than America," Adams noted. "This has given them a massive pool of talent that is driving their AI innovation."

The urgency of reform in the U.S.

The implications of China's AI dominance are dire, according to Adams. "The first nation to achieve super intelligence will dominate the world," he warned. "If we lose the AI wars, we risk becoming a colony of China within five years."

To avoid this fate, Adams calls for an immediate overhaul of the U.S. education and tech sectors. "We need to end censorship and get the woke out of our universities and corporations," he said. "We need to return to a meritocracy where the most qualified individuals are given the opportunities to lead and innovate."

The role of decentralization and open source

Decentralization and open-source models are key to regaining the U.S.'s competitive edge. "Trump needs to decentralize and open-source AI right now," Adams urged. "We need to let innovators like myself and others go to town on these models because we want America to be successful."

Adams is working on his own AI model, which he plans to release as an open-source, non-commercial project. "We're building a model that will blow people's minds," he said. "It's going to be trained on all the best nutrition and phytonutrients and alternative health data, and it will be free for non-commercial use."

The release of DeepSeek marks a critical turning point in the global AI race. China's decentralized and open-source approach, coupled with its rejection of woke ideologies, has given it a significant advantage. For the U.S. to remain competitive, it must adopt a similar strategy, focusing on meritocracy, innovation, and the freedom to create. The stakes are high, and the consequences of inaction could be catastrophic. As Adams puts it, "If we don't become competitive in the AI race, we will be a colony of China within five years." The time for action is now.

