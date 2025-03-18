Mike Adams and David Morgan explored the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics on the global economy

In a recent interview, Mike Adams and David Morgan, renowned experts in their fields, delved into the profound implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics on the global economy. Their discussion highlighted the potential for a significant shift in how value is created and measured, potentially leading to a decline in the relevance of fiat currencies and a renewed focus on commodity-backed currencies, particularly gold and silver.

The Declining Relevance of Fiat Currencies

Adams proposed that as AI and robotics increasingly replace human labor, the traditional measures of economic activity, such as GDP, will become less meaningful. GDP, which has long been a primary indicator of economic health, is fundamentally tied to the value of human labor and cognitive tasks. However, with AI capable of performing complex tasks at a fraction of the cost and with greater efficiency, the need for human labor is diminishing.

"If more and more people use AI to do tasks that used to cost dollars, like I would pay an attorney to do something hundreds of dollars, now I can type it into my computer, and the AI gives me the same letter, the same or, you know, gets me out of a parking ticket, whatever. And so dollars didn't exchange hands for that," Adams explained. "Dollars themselves fall in demand domestically, because people don't need dollars to get things done."

The Shift Towards Commodity-Backed Currencies

David Morgan agreed with Adams, emphasizing the potential for a shift towards commodity-backed currencies, particularly gold and silver. He argued that as the demand for fiat currencies declines, the need for a stable store of value becomes increasingly important.

"We really do intrinsically want value for value," Morgan stated. "And I think that, having said that, if you let the AI determine monetary function from all of history without any bias, it would come to that conclusion. Problem being is that I'm. So perhaps I'm not being this objective."

Morgan further highlighted the importance of gold and silver as stable stores of value in an economy increasingly dominated by AI and robotics. "If we really do have the largest unencumbered, freestanding gold supply in the world, and everything falls apart in the Fiat realm, we're still in pretty good shape. But on the other hand, if all we have is an IOU or we swapped it out, or sent it to, you know, the Ross shields bank or something, that's not a good thing, right?"

The Ethical and Social Implications of AI

The conversation also delved into the broader ethical and social implications of AI. Morgan reflected on the moral and spiritual dimensions of money, suggesting that the rise of AI and robotics could lead to a new paradigm in how value is perceived and exchanged.

"One is the documentary that we finished filming and we're editing now, called Silver Sunrise. It's at Silver sunrise.tv. It brings up those very questions, like, what is the future of money? Do you even need money? Are we moving into a Star Trek society?" Morgan remarked. "We need to put our faith in a higher power, and not in man. Even as good as Trump may or may not turn out to be, we still have to rely on something, and that comes from within ourselves, basically from my belief system."

Conclusion

The interview between Mike Adams and David Morgan underscores the transformative potential of AI and robotics on the global economy. As these technologies reduce the need for human labor, traditional economic metrics like GDP may become less relevant, leading to a decline in the demand for fiat currencies. In response, a shift towards commodity-backed currencies, particularly gold and silver, could become a necessity, driven by the need for a stable store of value. The ethical and social implications of this shift are profound, raising questions about the future of money and the role of technology in our lives.

