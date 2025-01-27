Mike Adams criticizes Trump's project Stargate as outdated and wasteful as China's AI advances

In a scathing critique on his Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams has criticized President Donald Trump's $500 billion AI initiative, Project Stargate, as a misguided and wasteful attempt to catch up with China's advanced AI capabilities. Adams, known for his outspoken views and deep knowledge of technology, argues that the project is based on outdated assumptions and is likely to become one of the biggest wastes of capital in history.

Outdated assumptions and wasteful spending

Adams has been running the 32 billion parameter version of the Chinese-designed DeepSeek R1 reasoning model on his desktop and he notes that this model, developed at a fraction of the cost, outperforms every major U.S. AI model, including those from OpenAI and Google. "The DeepSeek model from China doesn't go along with the insane, mentally ill narrative of nearly all Democrats who still stupidly insist that men can have babies," Adams stated, emphasizing the model's logical and rational responses.

Adams describes DeepSeek as a "nuclear bomb detonated in the heart of Silicon Valley," a historic accomplishment that has sent shockwaves through the U.S. tech industry. The model, which was built with less than $5 million in compute cost, has set new standards in AI performance and transparency. "It's better on my desk than OpenAI's multi-hundred billion dollar data center computing system," he remarked.

The future of AI is decentralized and open source

One of the key criticisms Adams levels against Project Stargate is its reliance on closed and controlled models. "The future of AI is with open source alternatives," Adams asserts. He points out that the market has a clear preference for open source AI models, which promote transparency and innovation. In contrast, Project Stargate clings to a Cold War playbook, framing AI dominance as a zero-sum hardware arms race.

Adams also raises ethical concerns about the companies involved in Project Stargate, particularly OpenAI. "OpenAI is a dishonest company. They have no values other than raw power. They're not run ethically, and their very name is deceptive," he said. He contrasts this with China's approach, which, despite some narrow censorship on topics like Tiananmen Square, is more transparent and freedom-oriented in terms of tech.

A call for decentralization and innovation

Adams believes that the U.S. should adopt a decentralized approach to AI development, similar to China's model. He is releasing a free, open-source AI model called Enoch on March 1, which will be available at Brighteon.ai. Enoch, a knowledge model trained on extensive data sets, aims to empower people with uncensored, reality-based information. "We are on Team humanity, and by sharing our knowledge and tools, we can create a better world together," Adams stated.

The global AI race is not just about technology but also about ideology and governance. China's lead in AI, as well as in 37 out of 44 key technologies, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, underscores the urgency of the situation. Adams warns that if the U.S. continues on its current path, it risks falling irreversibly behind in the race to super intelligence, a technological achievement that could dictate the future of the world.

Conclusion

As the U.S. grapples with its AI strategy, Adams' critique of Project Stargate serves as a wake-up call. The future of AI is not just about computational power but also about transparency, ethical governance, and the freedom to innovate. China's success with DeepSeek and its broader technological advancements highlight the need for a fundamental shift in the U.S. approach to AI development. Only by embracing open source and decentralized innovation can the U.S. hope to remain competitive in the global AI race.

For more updates, visit NaturalNews.com