Mike Adams science video shows how Chlorine Dioxide DESTROYS glyphosate weedkiller

FASCINATING demonstration and results showing how Chlorine Dioxide DESTROYS glyphosate! A correction: The store-bought weedkiller is actually 410,000 ppm glyphosate (I stated it incorrectly in the video), or 41% glyphosate. We diluted it for the experiment. See all my science lab videos at Brighteon (dot) com, with lots more coming.

There’s a longer version of this video on my channel on Brighteon and also on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v6s4jt1-watch-chlorine-dioxide-destroy-glyphosate-in-latest-mike-adams-science-expe.html