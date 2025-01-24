Mike Adams Slams Larry Ellison’s AI-Designed mRNA Vaccine as ‘A Threat to Public Health’

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has ignited a firestorm of controversy with his recent suggestion that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to develop customized nanotech mRNA vaccines to cure cancer. The proposal, made during a high-profile announcement of the Stargate project—a $500 billion AI initiative involving Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank—has drawn sharp criticism from health freedom advocates, including Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon Broadcast News. Adams has labeled Ellison’s idea as “a threat to public health” and accused him of promoting a dangerous agenda under the guise of medical innovation.

Critics Warn of mRNA Weaponization and Depopulation Agenda

Adams, known for his outspoken criticism of Big Pharma and vaccine mandates, did not mince words in his condemnation of Ellison’s proposal. “We all almost got killed by mRNA technology and vaccines,” Adams declared during a recent broadcast. “Now Larry Ellison says, let’s put AI in charge of that whole program. Are you going to inject an AI-designed nanotech gene-altering vaccine into your arm because Larry Ellison says so? Not a chance.”

Adams and other critics argue that Ellison’s comments reveal a disturbing disregard for the potential dangers of mRNA technology, which they claim has been weaponized in the past. “Larry Ellison is the new Bill Gates,” Adams said, referencing conspiracy theories that accuse Gates of promoting depopulation through vaccines. “He’s just going off and saying what he really thinks. And it’s, whoa, what did you just say?”

The backlash against Ellison’s proposal has reignited debates over the ethical use of AI in healthcare. Critics warn that AI-designed vaccines could be used to target specific genetic markers, raising concerns about privacy, consent, and the potential for misuse. “What he’s really talking about is weaponization of this technology that’s going to be unleashed against humanity,” Adams asserted.

Stargate Project: A Race for AI Dominance or a Path to Disaster?

Ellison’s comments were made in the context of the Stargate project, a massive AI initiative aimed at competing with China in the global AI race. The project, which involves building AI data centers in Texas, has been compared to Operation Warp Speed 2.0, the Trump-era program that accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development. However, Adams and others argue that the project represents a dangerous consolidation of power in the hands of a few corporations.

“These CEOs like Larry Ellison clearly are living in some glass castle somewhere,” Adams said. “They don’t interact with real people in the real world. They don’t know the challenges that real people face. Or they don’t care.”

Adams also criticized the involvement of OpenAI and SoftBank in the project, accusing them of prioritizing profits over ethics. “OpenAI was supposed to build AI and open source it and give it to the world,” he said. “Instead, they made it all closed source. It’s a black box. It’s not open. It’s closed. And it’s expensive.”

The Call for Decentralized AI and Grassroots Innovation

In contrast to Ellison’s vision of centralized, corporate-controlled AI, Adams advocates for a decentralized approach that empowers individuals and communities. “The way to achieve AI dominance is to open source the technology and let the open source community across America build better AI,” he said. “China has already released open source weights for their AI models. They’re giving it away for free. If we don’t do the same, China will win the race to artificial general intelligence, and the era of U.S. dominance is over.”

Adams’s call for grassroots innovation reflects a broader skepticism of corporate and government control over emerging technologies. As the debate over AI and mRNA vaccines continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the stakes could not be higher. For Adams and his supporters, the fight against Ellison’s proposal is not just about public health—it’s about preserving freedom and preventing the misuse of technology in ways that could harm humanity.

As the world watches the unfolding drama of the Stargate project, one question remains: Will AI be a force for good, or will it become a tool for control and exploitation? For now, critics like Mike Adams are sounding the alarm, urging the public to reject what they see as a dangerous and misguided vision of the future.

