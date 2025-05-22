Nutrition over cosmetics: Pharmacist Ben Fuchs reveals how skin health starts from within

In a groundbreaking discussion on Brighteon.com, pharmacist and skincare expert Ben Fuchs joined Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, to dismantle the myths of conventional cosmetics and highlight the transformative power of nutrition for radiant skin. Fuchs, a pioneer in transdermal nutrient delivery, emphasized that true skin health begins internally—a stark contrast to the cosmetic industry’s reliance on superficial fixes laden with synthetic chemicals.

The Toxicity of Mainstream Skincare

Adams opened the conversation by condemning the deceptive marketing of toxic products like Procter & Gamble’s fluoride toothpaste, underscoring how mainstream skincare often prioritizes profit over health. Fuchs agreed, noting that modern cosmetics are based on outdated 19th-century formulations filled with emulsifiers, fragrances, and preservatives. "Skincare products are cotton candy—fluff designed to smell nice but do nothing for cellular health," he said.

Skin as an Organ: Feed It Like One

Fuchs stressed that the skin, the body’s largest organ, requires the same nutritional support as the heart or liver. "If your liver needs B vitamins, your skin needs vitamins C, E, and fatty acids," he explained. His Truth Treatment Systems line bypasses traditional creams packed with "water and wax" by delivering high-potency, fat-soluble nutrients like vitamin C (78% concentration in his flagship Transdermal C Serum) directly to cells. Unlike drugstore serums, Fuchs’ formulations are designed to heal—proven on burns, scars, and even diaper rash.

The Sunscreen Scam and Natural Alternatives

The duo debunked fearmongering around sun exposure, calling chemical sunscreens "among the most toxic, endocrine-disrupting substances" applied to skin. Fuchs advocated for internal sun protection through antioxidant-rich foods (think grapes, pomegranates) and topical zinc oxide—the only sunscreen he endorses. "God didn’t invent SPF 50; He invented resveratrol," Adams quipped.

The "Triangle of Disease" and Root Causes

Fuchs identified three systemic culprits behind skin issues: gut dysfunction, blood sugar imbalances, and adrenal-thyroid disruption. "Eczema isn’t a skin problem—it’s a leaky gut problem," he said, urging listeners to address inflammation through diet and detoxification. His products, like the Truth Trifecta Kit, synergize with internal nutrition to accelerate healing.

A Call to Ditch Toxic Fats

Both experts slammed processed seed oils (canola, soybean) as "rancid, oxidized poisons" that sabotage skin health. Fuchs praised Adams’ avocado smoothies as a model for healthy fats, while his serums use clean, stable lipid carriers to enhance nutrient absorption.

Final Tip: Think "Fats" for Glowing Skin

Fuchs left viewers with a free, actionable tip: "Beautiful skin thrives on fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K), omega-3s, and minerals like zinc." His parting shot? "If your moisturizer can’t heal a cut, it’s not a beauty product."

Why It Matters: In an era of "clean beauty" greenwashing, Fuchs and Adams cut through the noise with science-backed solutions. Their message is clear: radiant skin is nourished, not painted. Explore lab-tested, toxin-free skincare at HealthRangerStore.com/skincare.

"The skin is a solar-powered organ. Feed it like one." — Ben Fuchs

