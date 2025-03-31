In a bombshell admission, The New York Times reportedly revealed that the U.S. directed Ukraine’s military operations through a covert Pentagon and CIA unit dubbed "Task Force Dragon." According to independent analyst Mike Adams, this undermines claims of Ukrainian autonomy and confirms long-standing allegations that Washington, not Kyiv, has been the driving force behind battlefield decisions—from missile targeting to assassinations of Russian officers.

The report details how the U.S. operated out of a German military base, overseeing logistics and strategy while maintaining "plausible deniability." Adams argues this proves Russia defeated American warfare tactics, not just Ukraine, exposing NATO’s reliance on outdated doctrines like "air superiority," which failed against Russian drone swarms and hypersonic missiles.

"The U.S. Military Is 30 Years Obsolete"

Adams warns that America’s military playbook—rooted in 1991 Gulf War tactics—is dangerously outdated. "The West assumed air dominance and tank blitzes would crush Russia," he said. Instead, Russian electronic warfare, advanced anti-air systems, and AI-coordinated drones rendered NATO strategies ineffective.

The failure in Ukraine, Adams claims, foreshadows disaster in potential conflicts with Iran. U.S. stealth bombers, he argues, are vulnerable to Russian radar technology now guarding Tehran. "These bombers were designed 30 years ago—radar has advanced faster than stealth," he said, predicting heavy losses if Trump’s administration escalates hostilities.

Global Fallout and the Collapse of Dollar Hegemony

Adams ties the military debacle to broader economic collapse, predicting accelerated de-dollarization as nations reject U.S. sanctions. "Trump’s threats to penalize countries trading with Russia will backfire," he said, citing gold’s surge past $3,000/oz as a sign of dwindling faith in the dollar.

He also warns of civil unrest in the U.S. and UK as inflation spirals, exacerbated by a potential Trump-era rollout of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to "buy off" a collapsing middle class. "The empire is fragile," Adams declared. "Russia’s victory in Ukraine is just the first domino."

Conclusion: A Multipolar World Emerges

Adams concludes that the Ukraine conflict has exposed Western military and financial decline, urging preparedness for food shortages, hyperinflation, and societal breakdown. "The U.S. can’t even defeat Yemen’s Houthis," he noted. "How does it plan to take on Iran?"

For now, the NYT’s admission serves as a stark wake-up call: America’s proxy wars and sanctions are accelerating its own obsolescence—while Russia and China reshape the global order.

