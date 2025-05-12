Panama canal crisis: U.S. and China vie for control as Panamanians plead for American support

The Panama Canal, a linchpin of global trade, has become the latest battleground in the escalating geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China. As tensions rise, Panamanians are divided—some urging Washington to reassert influence, while others fear Chinese colonization through infrastructure investments. Experts warn that losing control of this critical waterway could cripple U.S. economic and military logistics, leaving China poised to exploit the vacuum left by American retreat.

A Strategic Waterway Under Threat

The Panama Canal, which handles 70% of U.S. trade for both coasts, remains one of the most vital maritime chokepoints in the world. Yet, since the U.S. handed over control to Panama in 1999 under President Carter (finalized by Clinton), American influence has waned—while China has steadily expanded its footprint.

Michael Yon, a geopolitical analyst who recently returned from Panama, warns that China is "colonizing" the country through infrastructure projects, commercial ports, and migration. "The Chinese are taking over positions of power, mostly behind the scenes," Yon explained in an interview with Mike Adams on Brighton.com. "They’re building bridges, controlling ports, and subtly shifting demographics—just like they did in Hong Kong."

U.S. Retreat, Chinese Expansion

The Biden administration has continued the Obama-era policy of disengagement, while China’s state-linked firms like Hutchison Ports now operate key terminals on both sides of the canal. BlackRock, a major U.S. asset manager with deep ties to China, has also sought to acquire these ports—raising concerns about de facto Chinese control over critical trade routes.

Yon notes that Panamanian ship pilots guide every vessel—including U.S. nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers—through the canal, a stark contrast to the past when American operators dominated. "The Panamanians ask, Where are the Americans? We left a vacuum, and China filled it," he said.

Military and Economic Stakes

The canal is not just an economic artery but a military lifeline for the U.S. Navy, allowing rapid deployment between the Atlantic and Pacific. If China gains dominance, it could strangle U.S. supply chains in a conflict—or even sabotage the canal by targeting the Gatun Dam, which, if destroyed, would drain the canal’s freshwater supply and shut it down for years.

Trump’s aggressive stance—including threats to seize control of the canal—has drawn mixed reactions. Some Panamanians welcome U.S. protection, while nationalists resist foreign intervention. "Panama is a juicy lamb surrounded by predators," Yon warned. "If the U.S. doesn’t act, China or others will take it."

Broader Geopolitical Chessboard

The canal crisis mirrors struggles elsewhere:

Suez Canal: China, Russia, and Egypt are forming alliances, exploiting perceived U.S. weakness.

Strait of Hormuz: A potential U.S.-Iran conflict could disrupt 30% of global oil shipments, devastating Europe.

Strait of Malacca: China is building rail bypasses to reduce reliance on this chokepoint.

What’s Next?

With Trump pushing tariffs and Biden’s passive stance, the U.S. risks losing its grip on global trade routes. Meanwhile, China’s "debt-trap diplomacy" and infrastructure investments are reshaping the Americas—from Panama to Argentina.

As Yon starkly put it: "If China takes the Panama Canal, they can strangle us to death." The question is: Will Washington wake up before it’s too late?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com