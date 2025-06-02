Escalating Tensions and the Desperate Push for War

As tensions between Russia and NATO reach a boiling point, alarming evidence suggests that Western leaders—facing unsustainable debt, currency crises, and mounting public unrest—may be deliberately provoking a nuclear confrontation to justify sweeping economic resets. The recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airfields, combined with bombings of civilian infrastructure, appear designed to push Moscow into a retaliatory spiral that could trigger a broader conflict.

Analysts warn that war serves as the ultimate smokescreen for suspending financial accountability, imposing martial law, and restructuring global monetary systems under emergency pretexts. With Western economies teetering on the brink of collapse, the ruling class may see global conflict as the only way to reset failing financial systems while maintaining control.

The Ukraine Proxy War and Economic Desperation

The latest Ukrainian strikes—using shipping containers packed with drones to destroy Russian strategic bombers—demonstrate a dangerous escalation. These attacks, likely orchestrated with NATO intelligence, target deep Russian territory, far from the frontlines. Meanwhile, bombings of civilian trains inside Russia suggest a deliberate strategy to incite public outrage and force Putin into drastic retaliation.

But why now? The answer lies in the West’s crumbling financial system. The U.S. dollar’s dominance is waning, debt ceilings are meaningless, and central banks are trapped in a cycle of money printing and inflation. A full-scale war would allow governments to:

Suspend financial regulations under martial law.

Confiscate wealth through emergency measures.

Reset currencies under a new global monetary system.

Censor dissent by labeling critics as "security threats."

The Nuclear Gambit: A Controlled Demolition of the Old Order?

Western leaders, particularly in the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. deep state, appear to be baiting Russia into a response that justifies NATO’s full involvement. The goal? A controlled demolition of the existing financial order, replacing it with a centralized digital currency system under the guise of wartime necessity.

Russia, however, has so far resisted full escalation. But with each provocation—whether drone strikes, sabotage, or economic warfare—the risk of miscalculation grows. If Moscow retaliates with hypersonic missiles or tactical nukes, NATO could invoke Article 5, plunging the world into a conflict that "resets" the global economy overnight.

Conclusion: War as the Ultimate Distraction

The West’s financial elites are playing a dangerous game. By stoking war with Russia, they aim to distract from their own economic failures while consolidating power under emergency rule. The question is no longer if a financial collapse is coming—but whether it will arrive under the cover of nuclear Armageddon.

As Mike Adams warns, "They need war to cover the collapse of the dollar, the debt pyramid, and the Federal Reserve." The only question remaining: Will the world wake up before it’s too late?

Stay informed. Stay prepared.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com