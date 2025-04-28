The Health Ranger's newsletter

The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Research discoveries about GREEN TEA vs. Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Cancer, PTSD, radiation damage and more
2
4
0:00
-39:01

Research discoveries about GREEN TEA vs. Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Cancer, PTSD, radiation damage and more

Mike Adams's avatar
Mike Adams
Apr 28, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

- Green Tea's Health Benefits and Nutrients (0:01)

- Neuroprotective and Antioxidant Properties of Green Tea (3:05)

- Green Tea's Impact on Metabolism and Radiation Protection (4:51)

- L-Theanine and Its Benefits (8:51)

- Catechins and Polyphenols in Green Tea (17:37)

- Contaminants in Green Tea and Sourcing (17:53)

- L-Theanine's Role in Mental Health and ADHD (18:11)

- Green Tea's Impact on Cholesterol and Insulin Sensitivity (20:06)

- Flavonoids and Polyphenols in Green Tea (22:12)

- Green Tea's Detoxification and Cognitive Benefits (23:31)

- Contaminants in Green Tea and Sourcing Advice (24:37)

- Health Ranger's Products and Recommendations (30:57)

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Mike Adams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture