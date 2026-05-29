Rizwan Virk Interview: Simulation Theory, Consciousness and the Multiverse

In today’s episode of Decentralize.TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner interviewed Dr. Rizwan Virk, a computer scientist and author, to explore the simulation hypothesis—the idea that our physical reality is not truly physical but rather an information-based construct, similar to a computer simulation or a massively multiplayer online game. Virk explained that this concept, popularized by the film The Matrix, is supported by advances in quantum physics and artificial intelligence, and that it provides a bridge between scientific materialism and spiritual traditions. He outlined four key assertions of simulation theory: that the world consists of information, that this information is rendered to appear real, that the universe is a purposeful illusion, and that we are here by choice.

The discussion also covered the Mandela effect, which Virk described as groups of people remembering alternate pasts, such as Nelson Mandela dying in prison or the spelling of “Berenstein Bears.” He suggested these discrepancies could result from timeline merges or branching realities, supported by interpretations of quantum mechanics. Adams and Pitner connected the simulation theory to their own spiritual beliefs, with Pitner concluding that the framework does not conflict with faith in God but rather enhances his understanding of prayer and the nature of reality as a designed construct. The conversation emphasized that individuals are not passive characters in a simulation but active participants with the power to shape their experiences.

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