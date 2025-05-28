The Russia-Ukraine war has entered a dangerous new phase after Germany announced it would remove range restrictions on Ukrainian use of its Taurus cruise missiles, effectively allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory. The move, which analysts warn could provoke direct retaliation against NATO nations, comes amid escalating tensions following a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s helicopter—an incident Moscow claims was an assassination attempt.

Germany’s Provocative Shift

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to lift missile restrictions marks a significant escalation in Western involvement. Previously, Germany had imposed limits to prevent strikes far beyond Ukraine’s borders, fearing Russian retaliation. Now, Ukraine can deploy German-supplied missiles to hit strategic Russian military and infrastructure targets, potentially including Moscow.

"This is a red line for Russia," said geopolitical analyst Michael Yon in a recent discussion with Mike Adams on Decentralized TV. "If you’re providing weapons and saying, ‘Go shoot them in the head with it,’ you become a legitimate target." Russia has repeatedly warned that attacks on its sovereign territory could trigger direct strikes on NATO supply hubs in Europe.

Ukraine’s Dwindling Resources vs. Russia’s Growing Strength

While Ukraine gains long-range strike capabilities, its military resources are rapidly depleting. Western aid delays and production shortages have left Kyiv struggling to match Russia’s expanding arms manufacturing. Meanwhile, Russia has mobilized its economy for war, ramping up missile, drone, and artillery production.

"The attrition is undeniable," Adams noted. "Ukraine can’t replenish its forces like Russia can. This war is following the historical pattern where the side with sustainable industrial capacity eventually overwhelms the other."

The Risk of NATO-Russia Conflict

The removal of missile restrictions heightens fears of a broader war. Russia views NATO’s deepening involvement as an existential threat, and experts warn that a major Ukrainian strike—such as on the Kremlin or nuclear facilities—could force Moscow to retaliate against NATO members supplying weapons.

"Wars grow unpredictably," Yon observed. "Once you light this fire, nobody can control where it spreads." Recent Russian missile barrages targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure suggest Moscow is already escalating in response to Western provocations.

Zelensky’s Dilemma and the Stalled Peace Process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose presidential term expired in 2023, remains defiant, refusing to cede occupied territories like Donbas. With no diplomatic solution in sight and Ukraine’s military stretched thin, some analysts argue the West is prolonging a losing battle.

"Zelensky is a cocaine-snorting lunatic who won’t negotiate," Adams remarked bluntly. "Russia isn’t going to give up Donbas, and the West’s promises are worthless after breaking the Minsk agreements."

Global Implications

The conflict’s ripple effects are already destabilizing Europe. Germany’s economy, once reliant on Russian energy, is faltering, while NATO unity shows cracks as Hungary and Slovakia resist further escalation. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s plea for F-16s and ATACMS missiles suggests even greater Western involvement looms.

As Adams and Yon concluded, the war is entering a phase where "nobody has the power to turn it off." With Germany’s latest move, the risk of a catastrophic NATO-Russia confrontation has never been higher.

