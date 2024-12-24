The Health Ranger's newsletter
Steve Quayle warns about ENGINEERED FAMINE in 2025 and the breaking of the SEALS in Revelation
Steve Quayle warns about ENGINEERED FAMINE in 2025 and the breaking of the SEALS in Revelation

Mike Adams
Dec 24, 2024
Transcript

- Emergency Food Recalls and Government Intervention (0:00)

- Impact of Food Recalls on Public and Preparedness (3:21)

- Global Food Crisis and Preparedness Measures (6:16)

- Biblical Prophecy and Current Events (10:30)

- Technological Advancements and Their Implications (32:46)

- Supernatural Entities and AI (45:35)

- Preparedness and Survival Strategies (57:07)

- Global Economic and Political Implications (1:06:28)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:06:48)

- Military Weakness and Nuclear Capabilities (1:09:06)

- Russian Military Advancements (1:18:21)

- Global Military Inequality (1:22:04)

- Economic and Financial Predictions (1:24:07)

- Demonic Rituals and AI Fakery (1:26:25)

- End-Times Prophecies (1:28:49)

- Globalist Agenda and Technological Control (1:34:44)

- Religious and Spiritual Warning (1:39:06)

- Final Warnings and Encouragement (1:46:06)

- Promotion of Products and Services (1:46:24)

Discussion about this podcast

