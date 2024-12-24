Steve Quayle warns about ENGINEERED FAMINE in 2025 and the breaking of the SEALS in Revelation

- Emergency Food Recalls and Government Intervention (0:00)
- Impact of Food Recalls on Public and Preparedness (3:21)
- Global Food Crisis and Preparedness Measures (6:16)
- Biblical Prophecy and Current Events (10:30)
- Technological Advancements and Their Implications (32:46)
- Supernatural Entities and AI (45:35)
- Preparedness and Survival Strategies (57:07)
- Global Economic and Political Implications (1:06:28)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:06:48)
- Military Weakness and Nuclear Capabilities (1:09:06)
- Russian Military Advancements (1:18:21)
- Global Military Inequality (1:22:04)
- Economic and Financial Predictions (1:24:07)
- Demonic Rituals and AI Fakery (1:26:25)
- End-Times Prophecies (1:28:49)
- Globalist Agenda and Technological Control (1:34:44)
- Religious and Spiritual Warning (1:39:06)
- Final Warnings and Encouragement (1:46:06)
- Promotion of Products and Services (1:46:24)
Share this post