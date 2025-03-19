Tesla owners targeted in alleged doxxing campaign as anti-Musk sentiment escalates

In a shocking escalation of anti-Elon Musk sentiment, Tesla owners across the United States are reportedly being targeted in a coordinated doxxing campaign. An online map has allegedly been published, displaying the names, addresses, and locations of Tesla owners, complete with Molotov cocktail symbols over their home addresses. The campaign, described as "totally insane and probably an act of terrorism" by Mike Adams, founder of NaturalNews.com and host of Brighton Broadcast News, appears to be linked to growing hostility toward Musk and his companies.

The doxxing campaign comes amid a wave of anti-Tesla actions, including arson attacks on Tesla vehicles at dealerships. Adams warns that this could signal a dangerous escalation in political tensions, calling for federal intervention to address what he labels as "left-wing terrorism."

The Doxxing Campaign: A New Low

The alleged doxxing campaign was first brought to light by Mike Adams during a recent broadcast. According to Adams, an online map has been created, listing the personal information of Tesla owners across the U.S. The map reportedly includes Molotov cocktail symbols over the home addresses of Tesla owners, a chilling implication that has raised concerns about potential violence.

"This is mass doxxing of all Tesla owners," Adams said. "It's publishing their names, their addresses, and their phone numbers. Clearly, if there is an FBI, the FBI should be finding out who's publishing this website and should be giving them a visit, if not an arrest."

The campaign appears to be part of a broader backlash against Elon Musk, who has become a polarizing figure due to his outspoken political views and his efforts to expose government corruption. Musk's recent alignment with the Trump administration and his deployment of AI tools to uncover fraudulent activities within federal agencies have made him a target for those who oppose his actions.

Anti-Musk Sentiment Turns Violent

The doxxing campaign is not an isolated incident. In recent months, there have been reports of Tesla vehicles being set on fire at dealerships, with some attributing the attacks to anti-Musk sentiment. Adams described these acts as "crazy insane leftists" lashing out against Musk for "cutting off all their fraudulent slush fund money."

Elon Musk himself has addressed the growing hostility, stating in a recent interview, "When you take away people's money that they are receiving fraudulently, they get very upset. And they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud."

The situation has raised concerns about the safety of Tesla owners and employees. Musk has warned that the attacks on Tesla dealerships and vehicles could harm workers and disrupt the company's operations. "The people that they may end up hurting are the people that work in your dealerships that may risk losing their jobs," Musk said.

A Call for Federal Intervention

Mike Adams has called for federal intervention to address the escalating situation, labeling the doxxing campaign and arson attacks as acts of terrorism. "This seems like terrorism," Adams said. "It is terrorism. This is left-wing terrorism that's intended to terrorize Tesla owners in order to economically harm the Tesla company."

Adams also warned that the campaign could be part of a larger trend toward radicalization and political violence. "This also points to the acceleration towards a radical left-wing armed revolt in America, which is probably coming," he said.

The alleged doxxing campaign has sparked outrage among Tesla owners and supporters, many of whom are calling for swift action to protect their privacy and safety. As the situation continues to unfold, the question remains: will federal authorities step in to address what appears to be a dangerous and coordinated campaign against Tesla and its owners?

The Broader Implications

The targeting of Tesla owners is not just an attack on individuals; it is an attack on the broader movement toward sustainable energy and technological innovation. Tesla has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, and Elon Musk's efforts to expose corruption and promote transparency have made him a lightning rod for controversy.

As the doxxing campaign and arson attacks demonstrate, the backlash against Musk and his companies is becoming increasingly violent. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of political polarization and the lengths to which some will go to silence those they oppose.

In the meantime, Tesla owners are left to wonder: will they be the next target? And what steps can be taken to protect them from this alarming new threat?

For now, the call for federal intervention grows louder, as the nation watches to see how this disturbing chapter in the ongoing saga of anti-Musk sentiment will unfold.

