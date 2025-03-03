Trump administration tackles illegal immigration: Sheriff Richard Mack calls for constitutional enforcement

In a candid conversation on Brighteon.com, Sheriff Richard Mack, a distinguished figure in American law enforcement and a constitutional advocate, praised the Trump administration for its renewed efforts to combat illegal immigration. Speaking with Mike Adams, Mack emphasized the critical role of local sheriffs in the process, underscoring their constitutional duty to collaborate with ICE in identifying and deporting illegal aliens, particularly those with criminal records.

A new era of enforcement

Mack highlighted the significant shift in immigration policy since the change in administration. Under Biden, local sheriffs and law enforcement agencies were often frustrated by the lack of support and cooperation from federal authorities. Now, with the Trump administration's proactive stance, sheriffs are beginning to empty their jails of criminal illegal aliens and turning them over to ICE for deportation.

"Trump has shown a commitment to enforcing the law and protecting our communities," Mack stated. "This is a welcome change, and it’s essential for the safety and well-being of our citizens."

Constitutional responsibilities and due process

Mack addressed concerns about due process, clarifying that while illegal immigrants have certain rights, they do not enjoy the same constitutional protections as citizens or legal residents. "The Constitution applies to everyone in terms of due process, but that does not mean they have the same rights as citizens," he explained. "They have the right to a fair hearing, but they do not have the right to remain in the country if they are here illegally."

He also critiqued sheriffs who refuse to cooperate with ICE based on misconceptions about constitutional rights. "Turning over illegal aliens to ICE is entirely constitutional," Mack asserted. "If a sheriff has any illegal aliens in their jail, especially those with criminal charges, they should inform ICE immediately."

The role of local law enforcement

Mack emphasized that local sheriffs play a crucial role in enforcing immigration laws. "The Constitution gives sheriffs the authority to protect their communities, and that includes working with federal agencies to identify and remove illegal aliens who pose a threat," he said. "This is not a political issue; it's a constitutional duty."

Investigating Federal Authorities

The discussion also touched on the need for accountability at the federal level. Mack praised the actions of Sheriff Mark Lamb, who conducted a criminal investigation into Alejandro Mayorkas, the former Secretary of Homeland Security, and turned it over to the county attorney for prosecution. "Mayorkas and others in the Biden administration facilitated illegal immigration and aided in crimes like human trafficking and drug smuggling," Mack said. "They need to be held accountable, and all sheriffs should follow Sheriff Lamb’s example."

A call to action

Mack concluded by encouraging the American public to support constitutional sheriffs and get involved in the process. "We, the people, are the only bosses of the sheriffs," he reminded the audience. "It’s our responsibility to ensure they uphold the Constitution and protect our communities."

Conclusion

The Trump administration's focus on illegal immigration has been met with widespread support from law enforcement, particularly from sheriffs like Richard Mack who see it as a constitutional imperative. As the country grapples with the complexities of immigration policy, the collaboration between local and federal authorities is seen as a crucial step in ensuring national security and upholding the rule of law.

