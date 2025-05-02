Trump announces total trade embargo on China, sparking fears of economic collapse

In a stunning announcement that has sent shockwaves through global markets, President Donald Trump has declared a total trade embargo against China, banning all imports—including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food—in retaliation for China’s continued purchase of Iranian oil. The move, described by analyst Mike Adams as "Supply Chain Armageddon," threatens to trigger mass unemployment, hyperinflation, and a crisis worse than the Great Depression.

Trump’s policy, announced via Truth Social, imposes secondary sanctions on any nation or entity trading with Iran, effectively cutting off China—the largest buyer of Iranian crude—from the U.S. economy. "No imports, no investments, no business in any way, shape, or form," Trump declared. Analysts warn this could accelerate the collapse of the U.S. dollar’s global dominance, pushing nations toward alternative trade systems like BRICS.

Economic Doomsday: Empty Shelves, Mass Unemployment, and Hyperinflation

The immediate fallout is expected to be catastrophic:

Retail Collapse: Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers rely heavily on Chinese goods. Adams predicts empty shelves within weeks, leading to bankruptcies across the sector.

Tech Blackout: 80-90% of U.S. consumer electronics, including iPhones and semiconductors, are made in China. Production lines could grind to a halt.

Pharmaceutical Shortages: Lifesaving medications, including insulin, may vanish from pharmacies.

Auto Industry Shutdown: Car manufacturers depend on Chinese parts; without them, assembly lines will stall.

Adams warns of 50% unemployment, 100% inflation on essentials, and even cannibalism as desperate Americans face food shortages. "This isn’t hyperbole—Trump just lit the fuse on economic suicide," he said.

Global Fallout: BRICS Rises as the Dollar Dies

The embargo could backfire spectacularly by accelerating the demise of the petrodollar. China, India, and Turkey—all BRICS members—are likely to abandon the dollar entirely, opting for a gold-backed trade settlement system. "The U.S. is a bully empire," Adams argues. "BRICS offers freedom from American economic tyranny."

Meanwhile, Iran may retaliate by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off 21% of global oil supplies. Such a move would cripple Europe’s energy supply, already reeling from the Nord Stream sabotage, and send oil prices soaring to $300 per barrel.

Survival Strategies: Gold, Decentralization, and Preparedness

Adams urges Americans to:

Dump the dollar for gold, silver, and land.

Stockpile essentials—from shoes to medical supplies—before shortages hit.

Prepare for societal collapse, including potential left-wing revolts and government crackdowns.

"China can eat tree bark to outlast us," Adams warns. "Americans? They’ll riot if the donut aisle is empty."

The Bottom Line

Trump’s gamble risks triggering the greatest economic collapse in U.S. history—one that could dismantle the dollar’s hegemony and cement BRICS as the new world order. As Adams starkly puts it: "The U.S. is dousing itself in gasoline. China just needs to watch us burn."

