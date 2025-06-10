Trump considers deploying marines amid LA unrest as experts warn of nationwide protests

As violent protests escalate in Los Angeles, former President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the deployment of active-duty Marines to restore order. War correspondent Michael Yon warns that coordinated nationwide demonstrations—planned for next weekend—could spark a multi-year domestic conflict, with Antifa and foreign-funded NGOs driving the chaos. Analysts highlight the strategic depletion of U.S. munitions and the potential for infrastructure sabotage, raising fears of a broader destabilization campaign.

The Invasion vs. Migration Narrative

During an emergency interview on Brighteon.com, Yon emphasized that the crisis in LA is not mere civil unrest but an orchestrated invasion facilitated by the United Nations and globalist NGOs.

"Words are the atomic structures of truth and lies," Yon stated. "They call it 'migration' instead of what it actually is—an invasion. They say 'crisis' instead of 'war.' This is a deliberate deception."

The Biden administration’s open-border policies have allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood into the U.S., many of whom are now participating in violent protests. Yon noted that La Raza, a militant Latino separatist group, is actively pushing for the annexation of the American Southwest, including California and Texas, back to Mexico.

Marines vs. National Guard: A Tactical Dilemma

Trump’s potential deployment of 500 Marines (though some reports suggest only 300) has sparked debate. Unlike National Guard troops—who have been armed with non-lethal paintball guns—Marines would operate with live ammunition, raising concerns about escalation.

Bradley Rotter, a military analyst, warned:

"If Marines go in with M4s, there will be bloodshed. Some of that blood will be Marine blood."

However, Yon argued that targeted arrests of protest leaders—particularly those coordinating via radios—could dismantle the unrest without large-scale violence.

"Follow the antennas. The guys with radios and megaphones are the ringleaders. Take them out, and the rest scatter like roaches."

Sabotage and Infrastructure Attacks

Both Yon and Tom Jarlock, a former Marine and preparedness expert, warned that domestic saboteurs may soon target critical infrastructure:

Power grids

Water supplies

Bridges and ports

"If they start blowing up dams, shoot them," Yon said bluntly. "This is an act of war."

Jarlock added that U.S. munitions stockpiles are dangerously depleted after years of sending arms to Ukraine. "China can produce ships ten times faster than we can. If we face a well-armed foe, we’re in trouble."

The Role of Foreign Actors

Panama’s government has reportedly alerted U.S. officials that the UN and NGOs are fueling unrest in Central America, with Chinese and Russian operatives exploiting the chaos. Meanwhile, Mexico’s president openly sided with LA rioters, a move Yon called "a de facto declaration of war."

Trump’s Next Moves

Trump has hinted at invoking the Insurrection Act and even suggested arresting California Governor Gavin Newsom for treasonous policies. However, critics question whether his administration has the resolve to act decisively.

"The FBI should be arresting UN officials like Amy Pope for human trafficking," Yon argued. "Defund the UN. Cut off the money spigot, and this invasion collapses."

The Spiritual Battle Ahead

Jarlock framed the conflict in stark terms:

"This is Satan’s war against humanity. The left celebrates abortion, transgender mutilation, and societal collapse. Only divine intervention can save us."

Final Warning

With nationwide protests looming next weekend, Yon issued a chilling forecast:

"We are witnessing the start of a multi-year domestic war. If the lights go out, this will spread like wildfire."

Stay prepared. Stay vigilant.

