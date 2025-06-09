Trump declares L.A. 'Under Insurrection' as federal forces mobilize to expel illegal migrants

Los Angeles Erupts in Chaos as President Invokes "Invasion" Rhetoric

President Donald Trump has escalated the volatile situation in Los Angeles, declaring the city in a state of "insurrection" amid mass protests against federal deportation raids. In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump directed Homeland Security, the Pentagon, and the Justice Department to take "all necessary action to liberate Los Angeles from the migrant invasion," signaling a potential invocation of the Insurrection Act—a move last used in 1992 during the Rodney King riots.

Federal Forces Deploy Amid Rising Tensions

Reports confirm U.S. Marines and National Guard units are mobilizing after Trump bypassed California Governor Gavin Newsom to federalize state troops—a move not seen since the 1965 Watts riots. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are spearheading operations as clashes intensify between federal agents and migrant-led protestors.

Videos circulating online show demonstrators waving Mexican flags, torching vehicles, and occupying streets, with some activists declaring L.A. a "sanctuary under siege." Meanwhile, California officials accuse Trump of authoritarian overreach, with Newsom warning of "unconstitutional military occupation" and Mayor Karen Bass condemning the crackdown as "xenophobic terror."

Election Fraud and Census Battles Fuel Conflict

Trump alleges California's Democratic leadership has "rigged elections" by inflating population counts with undocumented migrants, thereby boosting the state's electoral votes and congressional seats.

"The census is the battlefield," he tweeted, vowing mass deportations to "restore power to American voters." Critics counter that Trump is laying groundwork for martial law ahead of the 2026 midterms.

False Flag Fears and Civil War Warnings

Analysts warn the crisis could spiral into larger violence:

Left-Wing Trap? Progressives accuse Trump of provoking bloodshed to justify sweeping federal power. Reports indicate paintball rounds are being used by Guardsmen—for now—but demonstrators claim police are allowing riots to escalate.

False Flag Risk: Conspiracy theories swirl that globalist factions or rogue agencies may stage attacks to trigger nationwide unrest or justify mass surveillance under Palantir systems.

Secession Threat: Far-left groups have called for California to defy federal authority, with rumors of Newsom stockpiling weapons in anticipation of a standoff. Trump allies warn such defiance could lead to a "hot civil war."

Broader Implications: America at a Crossroads

The standoff underscores America’s deepening divides:

Border Policy: Trump’s vow to deport millions clashes with progressive "sanctuary" policies, as Democrats push to grant citizenship to protestors.

Military Role: Legal scholars debate whether the Posse Comitatus Act bars domestic troop deployments, but Trump insists the migrant surge constitutes an " act of war ."

Global Fallout: China and Russia may exploit U.S. instability, while economic disruptions loom if L.A.’s ports—critical to supply chains—are shut down.

What’s Next?

As federal convoys roll into L.A., the nation watches whether Trump’s gambit will quell unrest or ignite the second American crisis in two years.