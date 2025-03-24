UK Daily Mail claims government spending cuts could trigger volcanic eruptions – critics call it 'Cognitive Collapse'

In a bizarre twist of climate alarmism, the UK Daily Mail has published an article suggesting that fiscal austerity measures could lead to deadly volcanic eruptions. The claim, which has been met with widespread ridicule, was lambasted by Brighteon Broadcast host Mike Adams, who called it a symptom of societal "cognitive collapse."

Adams, known for his critiques of mainstream narratives, dismissed the article as "funnier than climate change," comparing it to hyperbolic claims that economic activity alone could overheat the planet. "If you run your economy, the planet will overheat. And if you cut government spending, all the volcanoes will explode?" Adams mocked. "You have to be actually retarded to believe such a claim."

The Rise of "Cognitive Collapse"

Adams argued that such narratives exploit public gullibility and reflect a broader decline in critical thinking. He attributed this phenomenon to multiple factors, including mRNA vaccines, chemtrails, and neurotoxic contaminants like aluminum—which he claims bypasses natural detoxification when inhaled.

"People are becoming idiots," Adams declared, pointing to what he calls an "induced dumbing down" through medical contamination and environmental toxins. He warned that this erosion of cognition is accelerating, leaving populations vulnerable to manipulation by governments and corporations.

The Weaponization of Public Health

Adams expanded his critique to include what he describes as deliberate neurological damage inflicted by governments. He cited fluoride in water, mRNA vaccines, and even Lyme disease—alleging these were engineered bioweapons designed to weaken human cognition.

"Our government has long created weapon systems to harm people," Adams claimed, referencing conspiracy theories about SARS-CoV-2 and vaccine-induced neurological damage. He argued that these measures create a "brainwashed, dumbed-down" populace easily controlled by propaganda.

A Future of AI and Mass Unemployment

Adams predicted that as cognitive decline worsens, AI will replace human labor at an unprecedented rate. "As more humans become retarded, the bar AI has to beat gets lower," he said, forecasting mass unemployment and the rise of Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a government response.

He warned that this would deepen societal divides, with the wealthy leveraging AI while the "dumbed-down masses" struggle to survive. "You’ll notice people behaving dumber than animals," Adams said, urging listeners to invest in self-education, nutrition, and neuroprotective supplements to resist the decline.

Final Thoughts: Preparing for "Idiocracy"

Adams concluded by advising his audience to avoid toxins, consume neuroprotective herbs, and stay informed. "We’re living in Idiocracy," he said, referencing the satirical film. "But you can rise above it."

Whether one agrees with Adams’ controversial views or not, his critique of sensationalist media narratives raises questions about the credibility of climate-related fearmongering—and the broader erosion of public discourse.

For now, the Daily Mail’s volcanic austerity theory remains firmly in the realm of the absurd. But as Adams warns, the real eruption may be society’s growing inability to separate fact from fiction.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com