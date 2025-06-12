U.S. braces for nationwide insurrection as radical left prepares ‘Day of Rage’ in multiple cities

Authorities are on high alert ahead of planned "No Kings" protests in over 50 cities this weekend, with fears that far-left activists will escalate violence to manufacture a "George Floyd moment" ahead of the 2024 election.

Imminent Domestic Turmoil

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are preparing for what could become one of the most explosive weekends in recent U.S. history as far-left groups mobilize under the banner "No Kings"—a direct challenge to President Trump’s military celebration on his birthday, June 14. Intelligence suggests the demonstrations could spiral into violent clashes, with agitators aiming to provoke a law enforcement crackdown that could be spun into nationwide outrage.

According to security analyst Matt Bracken, the radical left views this as a "do-or-die" moment, fearing a loss of political influence if Trump secures another term. "They’re looking for their George Floyd moment—another Kent State incident—to justify mass unrest," Bracken warned. "They want footage of federal troops firing on protesters to ignite the country."

Law Enforcement on the Brink

The Pentagon has already deployed Marines to secure federal buildings in Los Angeles, where riots earlier this week saw protestors assault police and torch vehicles. A city-wide curfew is in effect, but concerns remain about enforcement. Analysts suggest that if violence escalates, the military and police may adopt aggressive rules of engagement, including live fire against rioters attacking federal property.

"The American people are fed up with lawlessness," said one federal official speaking anonymously. "If Marines have to defend themselves against Molotov cocktails, the public won’t side with the rioters." Polls indicate declining sympathy for violent demonstrations, with many conservatives and moderates favoring a zero-tolerance stance against urban insurrections.

Risk of False Flags and Escalation

Amid the domestic unrest, intelligence sources warn that bad actors within protest movements could stage false-flag attacks—either to justify a crackdown or to frame law enforcement as aggressors. "They need a bloody incident to galvanize their base," said a DHS analyst. "Don't rule out agitators posing as Marines or National Guard to fake a massacre."

The timing coincides with heightened global tensions, including:

Iran Threatens U.S. Bases : Tehran has vowed to strike American installations if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities—a scenario the White House is reportedly scrambling to prevent.

Russia’s Next Move : Moscow has yet to retaliate for Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airfields, raising fears of a sudden escalation.

China’s Opportunism: Beijing could exploit U.S. internal divisions to move on Taiwan or launch cyberattacks.

A Nation on Edge

With the July 4 holiday looming—another high-risk date for mass gatherings and potential attacks—security agencies are urging vigilance. Citizens are advised to:

Avoid protest zones.

Secure emergency supplies (food, water, medical kits).

Monitor local law enforcement directives.

"This isn’t just about protests—it’s about a coordinated assault on America’s stability," warned retired Lt. Colonel Michael Roberts. "If this spirals, we could see a perfect storm of urban warfare, economic collapse, and global conflict."

As the weekend approaches, the U.S. stands at a crossroads—one that could redefine its future.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com