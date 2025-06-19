War as cover for financial collapse: How Middle East conflict could accelerate dollar’s demise

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, geopolitical analyst Mike Adams warns that the unfolding war between Israel, Iran, and their allies may serve as a smokescreen for an impending financial reset—one that could hasten the collapse of the U.S. dollar’s global dominance. In a recent interview, Adams argued that the Biden and Trump administrations have both played into a dangerous cycle of militarization, with Trump now poised to greenlight U.S. airstrikes on Iran—a move that could backfire catastrophically.

The False Pretext: Iran’s Nuclear Threat

Adams dismisses the long-standing claim that Iran is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons as a manufactured pretext for war. “We’ve been hearing for 20 years that Iran is ‘months away’ from a bomb,” he said. “It’s the same playbook as Iraq’s ‘weapons of mass destruction’—a fabricated justification for regime change.”

Trump, he notes, has ignored intelligence assessments from his own Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who concluded Iran does not possess nuclear weapons. Instead, Trump appears to be taking cues from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a leader facing criminal charges in his own country and desperate to prolong conflict to avoid prosecution.

Escalation Risks: Bunker Busters and the Strait of Hormuz

Adams predicts with near certainty that the U.S. will deploy bunker-busting bombs on Iran in the coming days. The consequences, however, could be dire:

Oil Shock : Iran could retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20% of global oil and 30% of liquefied natural gas shipments. Oil prices could skyrocket to 150–300 per barrel, triggering hyperinflation in the U.S. and Europe.

Russian Windfall : Russia, a major energy exporter, would profit massively from soaring oil prices, funneling billions into its military-industrial complex.

Political Fallout: A prolonged war could fracture Trump’s MAGA base, with Adams estimating he could lose up to 70% of his supporters if he continues down this path.

The Financial Reset: War as a Distraction

Adams suggests that the U.S. establishment—both Democrats and Republicans—needs a catastrophic event to justify the coming financial collapse. “They’ve printed too much money, accumulated too much debt, and now they need a scapegoat,” he said. “War provides the perfect cover.”

The endgame? A controlled demolition of the dollar’s hegemony, with BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) accelerating their shift away from dollar-denominated trade. Meanwhile, Americans could face bank account seizures, pension collapses, and hyperinflation—all blamed on “foreign adversaries” rather than decades of fiscal mismanagement.

Depopulation and AI: The Hidden Agenda

Beyond economics, Adams warns of a darker long-term agenda: depopulation. With AI and robotics rapidly replacing human labor, global elites may view mass casualties in war as a means to reduce surplus populations.

“China is already leading in AI, robotics, and rare earth minerals needed for automation,” Adams noted. “If the U.S. can’t compete technologically, it will resort to brute force—but that won’t work against Russia and China.”

The Path Forward: Decentralization

Adams’ solution? Decentralization—both financially and politically. He urges individuals to:

Ditch the Dollar : Hold assets in gold, Bitcoin, or land—things governments can’t inflate away.

Avoid Censorship : Use alternative platforms like Telegram, Substack, and decentralized social media.

Prepare for Secession: As political divides deepen, regional breakaways (like Texas or California) may become inevitable.

Final Warning

“This isn’t just another Middle East conflict—it’s the beginning of the end for the American empire,” Adams concluded. “The question isn’t if the dollar collapses, but when—and whether the U.S. will drag the world into war to delay the inevitable.”

For now, all eyes remain on Iran, Israel, and Washington—where the next bomb dropped could detonate far more than just a military target.

