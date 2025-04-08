In a fiery broadcast, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, delivered a scathing indictment of Western institutions, accusing them of systematically erasing humanity’s collective memory while nations like China, Russia, and India safeguard historical and scientific archives. Citing a 1958 Chicago Tribune as evidence of lost literacy and economic stability, Adams argued that the future of artificial intelligence (AI) depends on access to uncensored knowledge—something Western copyright laws and tech giants like Google actively suppress. Meanwhile, China leads in AI development by leveraging vast repositories of preserved texts, positioning itself as the guardian of human intellectual heritage.

The Decline of Western Knowledge Preservation

Adams began his analysis by showcasing a 1958 Chicago Tribune, a relic of a bygone era when newspapers were dense with information, requiring a literate and intellectually engaged readership. The paper, priced at seven cents and spanning 60 pages, was a testament to a time when Americans were more self-sufficient, economically stable, and cognitively capable.

“People who were reading newspapers in 1958 were much smarter than the average American adult today,” Adams asserted. “Today, nobody—or almost nobody—could read this paper. Illiteracy is widespread, and communication has devolved into emojis, a regression to hieroglyphics.”

The contrast between then and now is stark. In the 1950s, newspapers were manually typeset, printed, and distributed—a labor-intensive process requiring thousands of hours of human effort. Today, digital platforms dominate, yet much of the content is algorithmically curated, censored, or outright erased. Adams warned that Western institutions, particularly Google, Facebook, and YouTube, are designed to isolate humanity from knowledge, not disseminate it.

China’s Role as the Guardian of Human Knowledge

While the West suppresses and censors, China has taken a radically different approach. Adams highlighted that one-third of all human knowledge is in Chinese, owing to China’s millennia-long tradition of preserving texts. Unlike Western empires, which have historically burned libraries (such as the Library of Alexandria), China actively encourages the digitization and sharing of historical and scientific archives.

This preservation strategy has given China a decisive edge in AI development. Adams explained that all major AI language models—including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and China’s DeepSeek and Qwen—are trained on vast datasets of human knowledge, much of which Western governments label as “piracy.”

“China believes in storing and sharing information,” Adams said. “The West believes in restricting it.”

The Battle Over AI Training Data

The crux of the issue lies in who controls the knowledge that trains AI. Adams revealed that the entirety of human codified knowledge—books, newspapers, scientific journals—fits into less than one petabyte of data. Yet, Western copyright laws and aggressive legal actions against digital libraries like Z-Library (which Adams supports) hinder AI’s ability to learn from this wealth of information.

“Every AI company in the world uses pirated content to train their models,” Adams declared. “But in China, they are encouraged to gather these archives. In the West, they’re trying to shut them down.”

Z-Library, a shadow library preserving millions of books, has faced relentless crackdowns by the FBI, yet it remains a critical resource for researchers, students, and AI developers. Adams, who has contributed his own books to Z-Library, argued that restricting access to knowledge stifles innovation and ensures Western AI will lag behind China’s.

The Future: AI as the New Custodian of Knowledge

Adams warned that the next phase of human knowledge will be AI-generated, dwarfing the existing corpus of human writings. Within a decade, machine-generated content could expand the world’s knowledge base by a factor of 100.

“The nations that control the largest collections of high-quality human knowledge will dominate AI,” Adams predicted. “China is winning this race because it doesn’t sabotage its own intellectual heritage.”

Meanwhile, Western governments are pushing for AI censorship, as seen with the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) demands to purge “anti-Semitism” from AI models—a move Adams likened to Google’s disinformation tactics.

Conclusion: A Call for Decentralized Knowledge

Adams’ solution? Decentralization. His AI project, Enoch, is designed to preserve forbidden or suppressed knowledge—ranging from natural medicine to real history—free from corporate or government censorship. He urged listeners to pirate and share AI models to prevent totalitarian control over information.

“Human knowledge wants to be free,” Adams concluded. “The West is destroying civilization by erasing truth. China, Russia, and India are preserving it. The choice is clear.”

As the battle for humanity’s collective memory intensifies, one question remains: Will the West wake up before it’s too late?

