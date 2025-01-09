Zionism Under Scrutiny: TJ Smith Challenges Modern Israel's Claim to Biblical Promises

In a recent interview on Brighteon.com, author and researcher TJ Smith delved into the controversial topic of Zionism and its ties to modern Israel. Smith argued that the majority of today's Israeli population, particularly Ashkenazi Jews, cannot trace their lineage back to the biblical Semites, descendants of Shem. He highlighted that DNA and historical records suggest many modern Jews are descendants of the Khazarian Empire, which converted to Judaism in the 8th century. Smith criticized the Zionist ideology, which he claims weaponizes the term "anti-Semite" to silence critics of Israel's actions in Gaza and beyond. He also questioned the theological basis for Israel's claim to land, emphasizing that the biblical covenant was fulfilled through Jesus Christ, rendering modern Zionism a political rather than a spiritual movement.

The Historical and Genetic Argument

Smith began by tracing the origins of the term "Semite" back to Noah's son Shem, whose descendants include biblical figures like Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He pointed out that modern Ashkenazi Jews, who make up the majority of Israel's population, trace their lineage to Ashkenaz, the grandson of Japheth, not Shem. "There were no land grab promises to Japheth or Ham," Smith explained. "The only one that eventually got the land promises were those that descended from Shem."

He further elaborated that historical records and DNA evidence suggest that many Ashkenazi Jews are descendants of the Khazarian Empire, a medieval kingdom in Eastern Europe that converted to Judaism in the 8th century. "Wikipedia even admits that 97% of all Jews come from Khazaria," Smith noted. "The other 3% are Sephardic, who are also converts. So, 100% of all people claiming to be Judaic adherents are converts."

Theological Implications

Smith argued that the biblical covenant with Abraham was fulfilled through Jesus Christ, making modern Zionism a political movement rather than a spiritual one. "Paul laid it out in the New Testament: the promise of the inheritance, the heir, would be to Abraham and his seed. And Paul says the seed is Jesus," Smith explained. He criticized the Zionist interpretation of the Bible, which he claims has been manipulated to justify land grabs and military actions. "The Scofield Reference Bible, funded by the Rothschilds, changed the meaning of scripture to support Zionist ideology," Smith said. "It’s a deception that has led generations of Christians astray."

The Weaponization of "Anti-Semitism"

Smith and Mike Adams discussed how the term "anti-Semite" has been weaponized to silence critics of Israel. "If you oppose Israel's actions in Gaza, you're labeled an anti-Semite," Smith said. "But the truth is, modern Zionism has nothing to do with biblical Judaism. It’s a political movement that uses religion as a cover for land grabs and military aggression."

Adams added, "We’re living in a world where Israel claims God gave them the right to bomb and kill other people. But if you oppose that, you’re called an anti-Semite. It’s a way to shut down criticism."

The Future of Zionism

Smith expressed hope that the world would eventually see through the deception of Zionism. "If we can stop supporting Israel simply because we’ve been duped into thinking they’re the apple of God’s eye, the world will benefit," he said. "Zionism needs to be left in the footnotes of history."

He also emphasized the importance of Christians understanding the true narrative of the Bible. "We’re supposed to be a light to the world," Smith said. "But Zionism has made us passive and ignorant. We need to wake up and realize that supporting Israel’s actions is not in line with the teachings of Christ."

The interview concluded with a call for greater awareness and critical thinking among Christians and the broader public. "We need to understand the true history and theology behind Zionism," Smith said. "Only then can we begin to address the injustices being committed in the name of religion."

For more updates, visit NaturalNews.com