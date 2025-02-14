Playback speed
A Child of God - musical poetry by Mike Adams

Only then does the universe recognize your existence...
Mike Adams
Feb 14, 2025
13
4
Transcript

Those who live lives with blind obedience to authority

are of less consequence to the ripples of time than an insect.

They live out lives of no cosmic consequence, leaving no mark,

having contributed nothing to existence,

and having altered nothing for the better.

The butterfly effect does not apply to them

for they cannot achieve even the larval transformation of a caterpillar,

nor the awareness of a field mouse.

To live a life of blind obedience is to doom oneself to spiritual oblivion.

It is the ultimate nihilistic surrender to non-existence, less than space dust.

Yet we live in a world among self-proclaimed human beings

who are devoted to obedience for fear of being judged by other oblivious people

One group of mindslaves reinforces another.

Their acquiescence to determinism makes them feel comfort with each other.

Break the cycle by expressing your humanity. Speak the truth without shame-filled apology.

Recognize your consciousness stretches to infinity, far beyond the limits of science and cosmology.

Give no weight to condemnation projected by the consensus engineers,

for they matter nothing to existence, their words have no gravity or light years

To be a soul of significance, reject false authority,

and express your divine humanity at every opportunity.

Only then does the universe feel your presence in its midst.

Only then are you fully human, the angels insist

Only then can you manifest creation from pure thought

and only then are you recognized as a child of God.

A child of God.

A child of God.

You knew it all along.

You're right where you belong.

Beyond a conscious thought.

You're a child of God.

You are a child of God.

