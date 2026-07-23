In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, host Mike Adams spoke with Dr. Andrew Wakefield about his new fictional book, “The Bequest”, set in 1867 along the Oregon Trail. Wakefield explained that the story was inspired by a request from a mother of an autistic teenager who asked him to father a healthy child to care for her son after her passing, a scenario he says confronts millions of families. Choosing to avoid the contentious topic of vaccine causation, Wakefield crafted a survival tale about a woman and her autistic son in a brutal frontier environment. The book has reached the Amazon bestseller list, and Wakefield expressed hope it will be adapted into a film, ideally with connections to figures like Taylor Sheridan. He also noted an AI-generated “nibble” video was created to help pitch the story visually without replacing human actors.

The conversation also addressed ongoing resistance to vaccine safety reform within federal agencies, with Wakefield observing that RFK Jr.’s efforts at HHS have encountered significant institutional pushback. Wakefield emphasized that meaningful change must come from the grassroots rather than top-down mandates, and he encouraged parents to watch documentaries and read conflicting sources to make informed decisions. Adams discussed using AI for positive purposes, including his BrightAnswers.ai engine designed to provide uncensored information on natural health and phytochemistry, and he warned of a future where automated “robot doctors” could replace human empathy in medicine. Wakefield concluded by urging parents to trust their instincts and seek out the factual films and research produced by the vaccine safety community, stressing that informed consent has been systematically undermined.

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