Compassion as Intelligence + Interview with Lucid Dreaming Expert

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams described a packed day of interviews and technical work, beginning with a recorded segment with Google whistleblower Zach Voorhees about U.S. government censorship of AI models and the race to superintelligence. He also joined Todd Pitner for a decentralized TV interview with health freedom advocate Robert Scott Bell, discussing germ theory versus terrain theory and natural medicine. Later, Adams appeared on Daniel Davis’s YouTube channel “Deep Dive” to discuss food scarcity and the Strait of Hormuz, and on Maria Z’s show to cover political corruption, party differences, and potential martial law. He also joined Rex Jones on the War Room show to talk about AI world simulations, consciousness, and simulation theory.

Adams noted his typical work includes troubleshooting technical issues, such as configuring solar panels for a Sol-Arc inverter and repairing an LTO tape storage system, while studying intermediate Chinese during exercise. He promoted upcoming guests, including former Congressman Dennis Kucinich and an encrypted messaging app innovator. The episode’s featured interview was with lucid dreaming expert Robert Waggoner, who explained that lucid dreaming involves realizing one is dreaming and gaining control over the dream, offering therapeutic benefits for PTSD, phobias, and creativity. Waggoner emphasized the importance of suggestion and reality checks to achieve lucidity, and Adams reflected on how the dream state mirrors waking life, encouraging questioning of reality and expanded compassion.

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