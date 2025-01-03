Biden Administration Commits Economic Sabotage Through Offshore Oil Extraction Ban

In a fiery broadcast on Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams launched a scathing critique of President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to permanently block oil exploration in vast offshore areas. Adams criticized the Biden administration of committing “economic sabotage” against the United States, arguing that the move would cripple domestic energy production, drive up inflation, and make the nation dependent on foreign oil.

The executive order, rooted in the 70-year-old Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, designates millions of acres of coastal waters as federal lands, effectively banning oil and gas extraction. Adams described the decision as a deliberate effort to undermine former President Donald Trump’s economic policies, increase food scarcity, and harm national security. He also alleged that the move would benefit Russia by driving up global energy prices, further fueling geopolitical tensions.

“Joe Biden is trying to kneecap this country,” Adams declared. “He’s trying to cause food inflation, food scarcity. He’s literally trying to starve children in America by cutting off, permanently cutting off huge areas of our coastal waters from oil exploration and energy extraction.”

Adams argued that affordable energy is the cornerstone of economic growth, impacting everything from food production to manufacturing and transportation. By restricting domestic energy production, he claimed, the Biden administration is intentionally creating economic hardship to damage Trump’s potential second term. “This is designed to cripple the economy, to sabotage America in the same way that the Biden regime sabotaged Western Europe by blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines,” Adams said.

The Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, which Adams referenced, has been a contentious topic, with some alleging U.S. involvement. Adams suggested that the Biden administration’s actions are part of a broader pattern of energy-related sabotage, both domestically and internationally. He pointed to the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline on Biden’s first day in office as another example of the administration’s efforts to stifle American energy independence.

Adams also highlighted the geopolitical implications of the offshore drilling ban. He argued that by reducing U.S. energy production, the Biden administration is inadvertently bolstering Russia’s economy. “When energy prices go up, Russia, which is possibly the largest exporter of energy in the world, gains from that windfall of profit,” Adams explained. He contrasted this with Trump’s strategy of increasing domestic energy production to drive down global prices, thereby weakening Russia’s economic leverage.

The economic consequences of the offshore drilling ban, according to Adams, will be severe. He predicted higher energy costs, increased inflation, and greater food insecurity, particularly for low-income Americans. “This is going to make energy a lot more expensive. It’s going to cause more inflation under Trump. It’s going to cause food prices to remain high,” he warned.

Adams also questioned the environmental justifications for the ban, dismissing climate change concerns as “climate cultism.” He argued that carbon dioxide, often labeled a pollutant, is essential for plant growth and food production. “Carbon dioxide is not a poison. It is a beneficial miracle molecule for our planet,” Adams said. “Without CO2, trees would die. Without CO2, food crops could not produce food.”

Adams concluded by urging his audience to prepare for the economic fallout of the offshore drilling ban. He recommended growing their own food, investing in emergency energy systems, and supporting domestic energy production. “Energy is the lifeblood of our economy,” he said. “Making it less affordable and less available is an act of sabotage against this nation.”

While Adams’ claims may challenge mainstream perspectives, they reflect growing concerns among critics about the potential economic consequences of the Biden administration's prioritization of environmental initiatives, setting the stage for a critical debate over the nation’s energy future.

